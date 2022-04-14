Oppo Reno 8 specifications have been allegedly leaked by a notable tipster on Weibo. According to the leaks, this handset could be the first to boast the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Furthermore, the tipster has spotted an Oppo phone with the model number PGAM10, which could be the base Oppo Reno 8 variant. This handset is expected to arrive in the Chinese markets in May or June. The Oppo Reno 8 is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The allegedly leaked specifications come from tipster Digital Chat Station who also claims that the Oppo Reno 8 could debut with the next-generation Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoCs. Furthermore, a recent report has hinted at the design of this rumoured handset. The Reno 8 is believed to have a flat-screen with a hole-punch slot on its left corner for the selfie camera. It could also feature a rectangle camera module for the triple rear camera setup. The Rono 8 has been tipped to be available in Black, Blue, and Silver gradient colour options at launch.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications (rumoured)

The Oppo Reno 8 is tipped to have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also sport an under-display fingerprint sensor. As highlighted, it could be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with a MariSilicon X chip. The handset could also feature a high-end Dimensity chipset.

There could be a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front. Its triple rear camera setup is supposed to be headlined by a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor paired with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The Reno 8 is expected to pack high-speed LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is also supposed to house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

