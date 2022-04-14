Oppo Reno 8 specifications have been allegedly leaked by a notable tipster on Weibo. According to the leaks, this handset could be the first to boast the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Furthermore, the tipster has spotted an Oppo phone with the model number PGAM10, which could be the base Oppo Reno 8 variant. This handset is expected to arrive in the Chinese markets in May or June. The Oppo Reno 8 is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The allegedly leaked specifications come from tipster Digital Chat Station who also claims that the Oppo Reno 8 could debut with the next-generation Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoCs. Furthermore, a recent report has hinted at the design of this rumoured handset. The Reno 8 is believed to have a flat-screen with a hole-punch slot on its left corner for the selfie camera. It could also feature a rectangle camera module for the triple rear camera setup. The Rono 8 has been tipped to be available in Black, Blue, and Silver gradient colour options at launch.
Oppo Reno 8 specifications (rumoured)
The Oppo Reno 8 is tipped to have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also sport an under-display fingerprint sensor. As highlighted, it could be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with a MariSilicon X chip. The handset could also feature a high-end Dimensity chipset.
There could be a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front. Its triple rear camera setup is supposed to be headlined by a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor paired with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The Reno 8 is expected to pack high-speed LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is also supposed to house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com.
More