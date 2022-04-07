Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 Specifications Leaked; May Come With OnePlus 10 Pro-Like Design

Oppo Reno 8 tipped to come with a 6.55-inch display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 April 2022 14:47 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Specifications Leaked; May Come With OnePlus 10 Pro-Like Design

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Oppo Reno 8 series phone may get a flat display

  • Oppo Reno 8 series may have two phone models
  • The phone is tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • Oppo Reno 8 series phone has a triple rear camera setup

Oppo Reno 8 specifications and design have been leaked by a known tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The phone's render suggests a look quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, due to its triple rear camera module. A previous set of renders also tipped three cameras on the back. However, the module setup is very different on the previous leak when compared with the recent ones which surfaced online. The Oppo Reno 8 series is reported to comprise the vanilla Oppo Reno 8 and the premium Oppo Reno 8 Pro handsets.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared an image which shows an alleged Oppo Reno 8 series phone that has a triple rear camera setup, which is similar to the one present on the OnePlus 10 Pro. While the rectangular rear camera module on the OnePlus smartphone is in landscape orientation, the one on the alleged Oppo smartphone is seen in a portrait orientation. The camera placement looks identical on both handsets. It should be noted that the tipster didn't specify which Oppo Reno 8 series model the render belongs to.

Apart from camera module orientation, the other slight difference seen on the Oppo Reno 8-series phone is a flat display instead of the curved one featured on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The tipster notes that “the size and details of the lens module cannot be completely determined because of the security case, and the design is for reference only.” (translated)

As mentioned, the image shared on Weibo is different from the ones shared previously by LetsGoDigital. The LetsGoDigital report says that its renders are product images from a patent design that Oppo submitted in China. The handset is said to come in Black, Blue, and Silver gradient colour options.

Oppo Reno 8 series specifications (rumoured)

As per Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno 8 smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX7666 triple rear camera.

Oppo is yet to officially reveal any details about the Reno 8 series, so this report should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Reno 8, OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Facebook Accounts Removed in Philippines Ahead of Elections to Curb Misinformation: Meta
India Foils Chinese Hacking Attempt to Disrupt Ladakh’s Power Grid: Minister of Power

