Oppo Reno 8 specifications and design have been leaked by a known tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The phone's render suggests a look quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, due to its triple rear camera module. A previous set of renders also tipped three cameras on the back. However, the module setup is very different on the previous leak when compared with the recent ones which surfaced online. The Oppo Reno 8 series is reported to comprise the vanilla Oppo Reno 8 and the premium Oppo Reno 8 Pro handsets.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared an image which shows an alleged Oppo Reno 8 series phone that has a triple rear camera setup, which is similar to the one present on the OnePlus 10 Pro. While the rectangular rear camera module on the OnePlus smartphone is in landscape orientation, the one on the alleged Oppo smartphone is seen in a portrait orientation. The camera placement looks identical on both handsets. It should be noted that the tipster didn't specify which Oppo Reno 8 series model the render belongs to.

Apart from camera module orientation, the other slight difference seen on the Oppo Reno 8-series phone is a flat display instead of the curved one featured on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The tipster notes that “the size and details of the lens module cannot be completely determined because of the security case, and the design is for reference only.” (translated)

As mentioned, the image shared on Weibo is different from the ones shared previously by LetsGoDigital. The LetsGoDigital report says that its renders are product images from a patent design that Oppo submitted in China. The handset is said to come in Black, Blue, and Silver gradient colour options.

Oppo Reno 8 series specifications (rumoured)

As per Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno 8 smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX7666 triple rear camera.

Oppo is yet to officially reveal any details about the Reno 8 series, so this report should be considered with a pinch of salt.