Oppo today will launch the Reno 8 series in India. The Monday, July 18 launch event is scheduled to kick off at 6pm IST. Apart from the Reno 8 series of smartphones, which include the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro models, the company has announced it will launch the Enco X2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and Pad Air tablet in India as well. As for what we know ahead of the launch, we've listed the expected specifications and price in India of all the devices below.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 price in India, specifications (expected)

To recall, Oppo had launched the Reno 8 series in China back in May, in the form of the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+. However, based on teasers by the company, we can expect that the Reno 8 Pro+ is rebranded as the Reno 8 Pro in India. The India prices have been leaked several times in the recent past, and the Oppo Reno 8 is expected to be priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs. 33,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India is expected to start at Rs. 52,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications include ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12, a 6.43-inch full-HD+ 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, a triple rear camera setup (50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel), a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 5G and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, a USB Type-C port, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

As for the specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro India variant, we can expect them to match the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+: a 6.7-inch full-HD+ 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, the same triple rear camera setup, a MariSilicon X chip for improved camera performance, the same selfie camera, the same connectivity options, and the same capacity battery and fast charging as the base model.

Oppo Pad Air price in India, specifications (expected)

Also launched in China in May, the Oppo Pad Air price in the country starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, going up to CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the 4GB + 128GB model, and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,800) for the 6GB + 128GB model. We can expect India price to be around the same. As for specifications, the Oppo Pad Air features Android 12 with ColorOS for Pad, a 10.36-inch display with a 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Oppo Enco X2 price in India, specifications (expected)

The Oppo Enco X2 were launched in Europe back in February, and were priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,800). Specifications include quad magnet planar tweeters, 11mm dynamic drivers, “wide band” active noise cancellation (ANC) with 45dB noise cancellation depth,wireless Hi-Res Audio certification, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and LHDC 4.0 codec support for high-quality wireless audio streaming.