Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Live Updates: Expected Price in India, Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 series India launch event is today at 6pm IST. Catch all the live updates right here.

By Abhinav Lal | Updated: 18 July 2022 14:55 IST
Highlights
  • The Oppo Reno 8 series India launch event will see other devices launched
  • The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds will also be launched in India
  • Oppo Pad Air is also confirmed to launch in the country

Oppo is now introducing the last product of the event - the Enco X2 TWS earphones. They feature 11nm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

2022-07-18T18:38:28+0530

The company is now introducing the Oppo Pad Air, which features a 10.83-inch display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

2022-07-18T18:37:02+0530

Now, a MediaTek representative is on stage, detailing the two processors powering the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 8100-Max, respectively.

2022-07-18T18:30:13+0530

The Reno 8 Pro India variant also features a 4,500mAh battery, coupled with 80W fast charging.

2022-07-18T18:27:59+0530

Oppo is now detailing the display of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro - it is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

2022-07-18T18:26:54+0530

Okay, we're back, switched to the Twitter live stream. Oppo is still introducing the Reno 8 series at the launch event.

2022-07-18T18:25:33+0530

Umm, bad news. Oppo's live stream seems to have ended, and the YouTube channel 'terminated'. Stay tuned for further developments!

2022-07-18T18:20:09+0530

Oppo is now detailing the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which as we know, is likely a rebranded Oppo Reno 8 Pro+. Starting off, the company is talking about the phone's camera, which is powered by the in-house MariSilicon X NPU.

2022-07-18T18:15:01+0530

Khanoria detailed Oppo's growth in India, including the production of 48 million Made in India units from its factory in Noida.

2022-07-18T18:11:19+0530

First on stage is CMO of Oppo India, Damyant Singh Khanoria, introducing the Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones.

2022-07-18T18:07:31+0530

The Oppo Reno 8 series India launch event has kicked off. Stay tuned for details!

2022-07-18T18:00:58+0530

We will have all the live updates from the Oppo Reno 8 series India launch event today, right here, so keep checking back for details including price in India, release date, availability, and of course, specifications. We've also embedded the Oppo Reno 8 series India launch live stream above, so you can watch the event alongside.

2022-07-18T14:53:28+0530

Oppo today will launch the Reno 8 series in India. The Monday, July 18 launch event is scheduled to kick off at 6pm IST. Apart from the Reno 8 series of smartphones, which include the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro models, the company has announced it will launch the Enco X2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and Pad Air tablet in India as well. As for what we know ahead of the launch, we've listed the expected specifications and price in India of all the devices below.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 price in India, specifications (expected)

To recall, Oppo had launched the Reno 8 series in China back in May, in the form of the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+. However, based on teasers by the company, we can expect that the Reno 8 Pro+ is rebranded as the Reno 8 Pro in India. The India prices have been leaked several times in the recent past, and the Oppo Reno 8 is expected to be priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs. 33,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India is expected to start at Rs. 52,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications include ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12, a 6.43-inch full-HD+ 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, a triple rear camera setup (50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel), a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 5G and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, a USB Type-C port, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging. 

As for the specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro India variant, we can expect them to match the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+: a 6.7-inch full-HD+ 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, the same triple rear camera setup, a MariSilicon X chip for improved camera performance, the same selfie camera, the same connectivity options, and the same capacity battery and fast charging as the base model.

Oppo Pad Air price in India, specifications (expected)

Also launched in China in May, the Oppo Pad Air price in the country starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, going up to CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the 4GB + 128GB model, and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,800) for the 6GB + 128GB model. We can expect India price to be around the same. As for specifications, the Oppo Pad Air features Android 12 with ColorOS for Pad, a 10.36-inch display with a 2,000x1,200 pixels resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Oppo Enco X2 price in India, specifications (expected)

The Oppo Enco X2 were launched in Europe back in February, and were priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,800). Specifications include quad magnet planar tweeters, 11mm dynamic drivers, “wide band” active noise cancellation (ANC) with 45dB noise cancellation depth,wireless Hi-Res Audio certification, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and LHDC 4.0 codec support for high-quality wireless audio streaming.

Abhinav Lal
Abhinav Lal
Abhinav Lal is News Editor at Gadgets 360
Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Live Updates: Expected Price in India, Specifications
