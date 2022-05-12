Oppo Reno 8 SE specifications have been hinted at by a tipster. The Reno 8 SE is expected to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone will be equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 1300 chipset and run on Android 12. The handset from Oppo will come in two storage options and sport a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 8 series had been tipped to launch in India by end of June, starting with the Oppo Reno 8. It is uncertain when the Oppo Reno 8 SE will make its way to the country.

Oppo Reno 8 SE specifications (expected)

A report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Yogesh Brar claims the expected specifications of the Oppe Reno 8 SE. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is said to come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display and run on Android 12. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and come in two storage options — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

For optics, the Oppe Reno 8 SE will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel lens. For selfies and video calls, the Reno 8 SE is said to come equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8, from the Reno 8 series, has been tipped to launch in India by the end of June. The Oppo Reno 8 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is said to feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080x2400 pixels full-HD+ resolution support. For optics, the Oppo Reno 8 is claimed sport a triple camera setup. The smartphone is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery and come with 80W fast charging.

The India launch date of the Oppo Reno 8 SE hasn't yet been tipped, however, we have had multiple reports of when the Oppo Reno 8 series will start to make its way to the country. The series is expected to comprise of the Reno 8 and Reno 8, apart from models like the Reno 8 SE. So far, the Reno 8 has been tipped to launch in India by the end of June. An earlier rumour had claimed an Reno 8 series India launch in late June or the July. As we mentioned, it's not yet certain when the Oppo Reno 8 SE will be launched.

