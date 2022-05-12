Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 SE Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 50-Megapixel Camera

Oppo Reno 8 SE is said to be equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 1300 chipset and run on Android 12.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 12 May 2022 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Oppo Reno 8, from the Reno 8 series, has been tipped to launch in India by the end of June

Highlights
  • Oppe Reno 8 SE said to sport a triple rear camera setup
  • The handset claimed to pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • Oppe Reno 8 SE may come in two storage options

Oppo Reno 8 SE specifications have been hinted at by a tipster. The Reno 8 SE is expected to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone will be equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 1300 chipset and run on Android 12. The handset from Oppo will come in two storage options and sport a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 8 series had been tipped to launch in India by end of June, starting with the Oppo Reno 8. It is uncertain when the Oppo Reno 8 SE will make its way to the country.

Oppo Reno 8 SE specifications (expected)

A report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Yogesh Brar claims the expected specifications of the Oppe Reno 8 SE. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is said to come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display and run on Android 12. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and come in two storage options — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

For optics, the Oppe Reno 8 SE will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel lens. For selfies and video calls, the Reno 8 SE is said to come equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8, from the Reno 8 series, has been tipped to launch in India by the end of June. The Oppo Reno 8 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is said to feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080x2400 pixels full-HD+ resolution support. For optics, the Oppo Reno 8 is claimed sport a triple camera setup. The smartphone is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery and come with 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8 SE India launch date (expected)

The India launch date of the Oppo Reno 8 SE hasn't yet been tipped, however, we have had multiple reports of when the Oppo Reno 8 series will start to make its way to the country. The series is expected to comprise of the Reno 8 and Reno 8, apart from models like the Reno 8 SE. So far, the Reno 8 has been tipped to launch in India by the end of June. An earlier rumour had claimed an Reno 8 series India launch in late June or the July. As we mentioned, it's not yet certain when the Oppo Reno 8 SE will be launched.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Ola S1 Pro Accident Allegedly Severely Injures 65-Year-Old Man Due to Reverse Mode Glitch

