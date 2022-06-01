Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch in India

Oppo Reno 8 could be launched in Shimmer Black and Shimmer Blue colour options.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2022 19:07 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8 series was launched in China in three colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 is tipped to launch in India in the coming weeks
  • The company is yet to announce plans to launch the phone in India
  • Oppo Reno 8 series made its debut in China last month

Oppo Reno 8 — the company's latest additions to its Reno smartphone lineup — is tipped to launch in India in the coming weeks. The smartphone is said to consist of the Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Ahead of the expected launch of the smartphones in India, RAM and storage configurations, and colour options for the Oppo Reno 8 have surfaced online. While the Oppo Reno 8 series debuted in China last month, the company is yet to announce plans to launch the smartphones in India.

Tipster Paras Guglani leaked the details of the Oppo Reno 8 ahead of its expected launch in India. The smartphone is tipped to arrive in two configurations — an 8GB + 128GB storage model, and an 8GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone is said to be available in Shimmer Black and Shimmer Blue colour options.

According to previous reports, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro+ that were launched in China could debut in India as the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. It is worth taking the reported specifications with a pinch of salt as Oppo has not yet announced the smartphone's specifications, or whether it will debut in India.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 that was launched in China last month runs on Android 12 with the company's ColorOS 12.1 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno 8 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Details Here

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 8 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset features a 32-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The Oppo Reno 8 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Specifications, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
