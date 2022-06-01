Oppo Reno 8 — the company's latest additions to its Reno smartphone lineup — is tipped to launch in India in the coming weeks. The smartphone is said to consist of the Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Ahead of the expected launch of the smartphones in India, RAM and storage configurations, and colour options for the Oppo Reno 8 have surfaced online. While the Oppo Reno 8 series debuted in China last month, the company is yet to announce plans to launch the smartphones in India.

Tipster Paras Guglani leaked the details of the Oppo Reno 8 ahead of its expected launch in India. The smartphone is tipped to arrive in two configurations — an 8GB + 128GB storage model, and an 8GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone is said to be available in Shimmer Black and Shimmer Blue colour options.

According to previous reports, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro+ that were launched in China could debut in India as the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. It is worth taking the reported specifications with a pinch of salt as Oppo has not yet announced the smartphone's specifications, or whether it will debut in India.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 that was launched in China last month runs on Android 12 with the company's ColorOS 12.1 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno 8 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Details Here

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 8 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset features a 32-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The Oppo Reno 8 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.