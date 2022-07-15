Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 18 Launch

Oppo Reno 8 has been tipped to be priced in India Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 15 July 2022 13:16 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 18 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Oppo Reno 8 Pro will feature the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display
  • The Reno 8 Pro is said to feature two colour options
  • Oppo has previously teased the smartphones

Oppo Reno 8 series price in India have been tipped ahead of the July 18 launch event. The upcoming Reno 8 series is said to include two smartphones, the Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. Recently, the expected colour options of the pro model were shared online. Now, a tipster has shared the price in India of each variant and model in the series. The tipster has also revised the previously shared Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India. Oppo is said to offer the handset in at least two colour options.

Oppo Reno 8 series availability, price in India (tipped)

Oppo Reno 8 series is set to launch in India on July 18. The smartphones will be available via Flipkart. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has tipped the pricing for the upcoming Reno 8 series in India. As per the tipster, the Oppo Reno 8 will be priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 31,990 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant could carry a price tag of Rs. 33,990.

According to an earlier report, the tipster had said that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be priced at Rs. 52,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant. Now, the tipster has revised the earlier tipped price to Rs. 44,990 for the same variant. The report also added that the smartphone can be expected to come in at least two colour options.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications (expected)

Oppo Reno 8 series specifications have been previously teased by the company. The Reno 8 Pro is going to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh and also the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU). It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC with super-conductive VC liquid cooling system for gaming. The camera setup will support 4k ultra night video recording. The smartphone will also support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which Oppo claims can charge the battery from 0 to 50 percent in 11 minutes. The handset is just 7.4mm thin, according to Oppo.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 18 Launch
