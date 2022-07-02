Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Colour Options, Storage Variants Tipped

Oppo Reno 8 is expected to be priced in India between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 33,000.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 2 July 2022 14:37 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Colour Options, Storage Variants Tipped

Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro (pictured) were launched in China in May this year

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro is said to come with MariSilicon X imaging chip
  • The Oppo smartphones can launch in two colour options
  • Oppo had recently teased the handsets for India

Oppo Reno 8 series India launch was recently teased, and alongside, the launch date was tipped as July 21. Now, the expected prices, the storage variants, and the colour options of the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 have been tipped online. Both the smartphones are expected to launch in India in two colour options and three storage variants. The smartphones were launched in China in May this year. The Chinese variant of both the smartphones, Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro, come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Oppo Reno 8 series price, availability (expected)

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) recently shared on Twitter the possible storage variants, the colour options, and expected prices in Indian of the Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. According to the tipster, the Reno 8 is expected to be priced in India between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 33,000. The smartphone is said to come in three storage variants, 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage, and 12GB + 256GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone can launch in Shimmer Black and Shimmer Gold colour options.

The tipster goes on to say that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro can be priced in India between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 46,000. The smartphone can launch in India in 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage, and 12GB + 256GB inbuilt storage variants. It can come in Glazed Black and Glazed Green colour options.

According to an earlier report, the Oppo Reno 8 series has been tipped to launch in India on July 21. Oppo had also teased the smartphones on Twitter, the report added. The Reno 8 Pro is said to launch in India with Oppo's MariSilicon X imaging chip.

Both, Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro were launched in China in May this year. The Oppo Reno 8 was launched with a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,400) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Reno 8 Pro was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

As per a recent report from MySmartPrice, the global variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission website with the model number CPH2357. The listing confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

To recall, in China the Oppo Reno 8 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging support. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel black-and-white lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging support. It features a 6.62-inch AMOLED E4 display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Reno 8 Pro also features a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone gets a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 specifications, Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Here's When to Expect It in India This Year
Virgin Orbit Rocket Launches 7 US Defense Department Satellites

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Colour Options, Storage Variants Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Lite Up for Pre-Orders in Azerbaijan; Price, Specifications Leaked
  2. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  5. iPhone 14 Demand Can Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Kuo
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  7. OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Site, India Launch Expected Soon: Report
  8. BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Prepaid Monthly Recharge Plans Launched: Report
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Smartphone Sales Fell to 96 Million Units Globally in May 2022: Counterpoint Research
  2. Virgin Orbit Rocket Launches 7 US Defense Department Satellites
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Colour Options, Storage Variants Tipped
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Here's When to Expect It in India This Year
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Online Status From Certain Contacts, Delete for Everyone May Get an Extension
  6. World UFO Day 2022: What Are UFOs and How Did the Theories Around Them Originate
  7. FIFA World Cup 2022 to Use Semi-Automated Offside Technology for Accurate Decisions
  8. Researchers Develop New Method to Convert Waste Carbon Atoms to Plastic Products Without Harming Environment
  9. Google's Gboard Rolls Out Split Keyboard Mode in Beta for Foldable Android Phones: Report
  10. Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals, Trading, Deposits to Its Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.