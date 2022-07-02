Oppo Reno 8 series India launch was recently teased, and alongside, the launch date was tipped as July 21. Now, the expected prices, the storage variants, and the colour options of the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 have been tipped online. Both the smartphones are expected to launch in India in two colour options and three storage variants. The smartphones were launched in China in May this year. The Chinese variant of both the smartphones, Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro, come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Oppo Reno 8 series price, availability (expected)

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) recently shared on Twitter the possible storage variants, the colour options, and expected prices in Indian of the Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. According to the tipster, the Reno 8 is expected to be priced in India between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 33,000. The smartphone is said to come in three storage variants, 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage, and 12GB + 256GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone can launch in Shimmer Black and Shimmer Gold colour options.

The tipster goes on to say that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro can be priced in India between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 46,000. The smartphone can launch in India in 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage, and 12GB + 256GB inbuilt storage variants. It can come in Glazed Black and Glazed Green colour options.

According to an earlier report, the Oppo Reno 8 series has been tipped to launch in India on July 21. Oppo had also teased the smartphones on Twitter, the report added. The Reno 8 Pro is said to launch in India with Oppo's MariSilicon X imaging chip.

Both, Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro were launched in China in May this year. The Oppo Reno 8 was launched with a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,400) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Reno 8 Pro was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

As per a recent report from MySmartPrice, the global variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission website with the model number CPH2357. The listing confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

To recall, in China the Oppo Reno 8 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging support. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel black-and-white lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging support. It features a 6.62-inch AMOLED E4 display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Reno 8 Pro also features a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone gets a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

