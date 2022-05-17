Oppo Reno 8 series will be launched in China on May 23. It is expected to include the vanilla Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 SE. There could also be a Reno 8 Lite, which might be released in select markets. Now, a week prior to its Chinese launch, a design render of an unspecified Reno 8 series smartphone has surfaced. This alleged render offers a glimpse at the rear panel along with the camera module and colour options.

The supposed Oppo Reno 8 series render was shared by MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. It suggests that this Oppo handset would come in black, blue, green, and gold colours. The rear panel has a slightly elevated camera module that is equipped with a triple camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera module also bears the MariSilicon moniker, which suggests that this upcoming series could feature this in-house chip for enhanced camera performance similar to the recently released Oppo Find X5 series. The renders also indicate that this Reno 8 series smartphone would sport volume rockers on the left side.

Oppo Reno 8 series leaked render

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

As we mentioned earlier, Oppo has already confirmed the arrival of the Oppo 8 series in China on May 23. This lineup is also expected to be soon launched in India, including the base Oppo 8 which could arrive in the country by the end of June. This handset is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. It may pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is likely to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro/ depth sensor. It may house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

