Oppo Reno 8 series launch is set for May 23, the Chinese company announced through an invite on Monday. The series is expected to comprise the regular Oppo Reno 8 as well as the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 SE. The Reno 8 Lite is also expected to be a part of the series, but it may be limited to some markets initially. Among other models, the Reno 8 is expected to come with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon SoC that is rumoured to be called the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which is expected to debut on May 20. The Reno 8 SE, on the other hand, is tipped to have a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

Oppo Reno 8 series launch

The Oppo Reno 8 series launch will take place at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on May 23, per the invite posted on Weibo. It does not give any further details.

However, if we look at the rumour mill, the Oppo Reno 8 series is expected to include the Reno 8 as well as the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 SE. The new phones will come as the successors to the Reno 7 series that was launched in China in November last year and includes the Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, and the Reno 7 SE 5G. The Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G also debuted in India in February, but with a list of differences over the series launched in China.

Although Oppo has not yet officially confirmed the Reno 8 series launch in India, the regular Reno 8 is, at least, is speculated to debut in the country by the end of June.

In addition to the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 SE, the new smartphone series may also have the Reno 8 Lite as a new affordable Reno phone that would be initially limited to Europe. It is rumoured to have some major similarities with Reno 7 Lite 5G, including a similar design.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 will feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the rumour mill. The phone is also said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC that Qualcomm is expected to unveil on May 20. Further, the Reno 8 is tipped to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is speculated to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It is also rumoured to carry the same 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support that is tipped to be a part of the Reno 8.

Oppo Reno 8 SE specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 SE will run Android 12 out-of-the-box and feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display, a recent report suggested. The phone is also said to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and come in 6GB as well as 8GB RAM options. It is also tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup that could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Reno 8 SE is also rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support — just like the rumoured Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite is said to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone could also offer a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Reno 8 Lite is also rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and include a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

