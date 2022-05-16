Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch Date Set for May 23: Expected Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 series launch will take place at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on May 23.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 May 2022 11:20 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch Date Set for May 23: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo Reno 8 series may come just days after Qualcomm unveil its new Snapdragon SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 series may include four new models
  • Reno 8 is tipped to have Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  • Reno 8 Lite may be limited to Europe initially

Oppo Reno 8 series launch is set for May 23, the Chinese company announced through an invite on Monday. The series is expected to comprise the regular Oppo Reno 8 as well as the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 SE. The Reno 8 Lite is also expected to be a part of the series, but it may be limited to some markets initially. Among other models, the Reno 8 is expected to come with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon SoC that is rumoured to be called the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which is expected to debut on May 20. The Reno 8 SE, on the other hand, is tipped to have a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

Oppo Reno 8 series launch

The Oppo Reno 8 series launch will take place at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on May 23, per the invite posted on Weibo. It does not give any further details.

However, if we look at the rumour mill, the Oppo Reno 8 series is expected to include the Reno 8 as well as the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 SE. The new phones will come as the successors to the Reno 7 series that was launched in China in November last year and includes the Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, and the Reno 7 SE 5G. The Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G also debuted in India in February, but with a list of differences over the series launched in China.

Although Oppo has not yet officially confirmed the Reno 8 series launch in India, the regular Reno 8 is, at least, is speculated to debut in the country by the end of June.

In addition to the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 SE, the new smartphone series may also have the Reno 8 Lite as a new affordable Reno phone that would be initially limited to Europe. It is rumoured to have some major similarities with Reno 7 Lite 5G, including a similar design.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 will feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the rumour mill. The phone is also said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC that Qualcomm is expected to unveil on May 20. Further, the Reno 8 is tipped to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is speculated to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It is also rumoured to carry the same 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support that is tipped to be a part of the Reno 8.

Oppo Reno 8 SE specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 SE will run Android 12 out-of-the-box and feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display, a recent report suggested. The phone is also said to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and come in 6GB as well as 8GB RAM options. It is also tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup that could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Reno 8 SE is also rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support — just like the rumoured Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite is said to have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone could also offer a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Reno 8 Lite is also rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and include a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2400x1800 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 SE, Oppo Reno 8 Lite, Reno 8, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
