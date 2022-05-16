Oppo Reno 8 Series launch in India is expected to be soon as the vanilla Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro monikers have been reportedly spotted on the Chinese company's Indian website. Oppo has already confirmed that it would launch the smartphone series on the company's own turf on May 23. Speculation is rife that the series is expected to comprise the vanilla Oppo Reno 8, the Reno 8 Pro, the Reno 8 SE, and the Reno 8 Lite.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared an image on Twitter which he claims to be of Oppo's Indian website. The image shows mention of the rumoured Oppo Reno 8, and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro smartphones, which belong to the Oppo Reno 8 series. This suggests that the phones could launch in India soon. It is to be noted that Oppo has already confirmed it is launching the series in China on May 23. However, there is no official word on the series' India debut.

While Oppo hasn't revealed any information about the names of the phones that the Oppo Reno 8 series will have, reports have suggested that the company could launch vanilla Oppo Reno 8, the Reno 8 Pro, the Oppo Reno 8 SE, and the Oppo Reno 8 Lite in China. The lite version may be limited to some markets initially. As per a report, Oppo Reno 8 series may be launched in India by the end of June.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 is expected to feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC that is reported to launch on May 20. It could get an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro may come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may have a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, and 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 SE specifications (expected)

A report suggests that the Oppo Reno 8 SE feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display, and will get a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup that could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is rumoured to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite is reported to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. It may have a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

