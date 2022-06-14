Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 Pro Among Smartphones Tipped to Be Rebranded as OnePlus Handsets

Oppo Reno 8 Pro was launched in China last month.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 14 June 2022 16:05 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Pro Among Smartphones Tipped to Be Rebranded as OnePlus Handsets

The pricing of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro started at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,900)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup
  • OnePlus is expected to launch two rebadged smartphones from Oppo

Oppo Reno 8 Pro will reportedly be rebranded as a OnePlus phone. The rebranded version on the Oppo handset has reportedly been spotted on the IMEI database with model number PGAM10. Recent rumours also suggests that Oppo A57 is set to be relaunched as the OnePlus Nord N20 SE. OnePlus is also expected to launch two other rebadged handsets from Oppo with model numbers CPH2455 and CPH2413.

According to reliable tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus is heading to rebrand the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. An alleged rebranded version of the Reno 8 Pro was reportedly spotted on the IMEI website with the model number PGAM10. The Reno 8 Pro from Oppo was launched in China last month with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. The handset runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED E4 display. The handset also sports a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

The pricing of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro started at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,900) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

As mentioned earlier, the Oppo A57 is also rumoured to be relaunched as the OnePlus Nord N20 SE. The Oppo A57 4G was recently launched in Thailand and is expected to soon come to India.

Tipster Sharma has said that OnePlus is expected to launch two rebadged smartphones from Oppo with model numbers CPH2455 and CPH2413. Both the handsets are expected to come in two storage variants — 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The CPH2455 is said to come in Black, Warm Gold, and White colours while the CPH2413 is said to come in Green colour. No other details regarding the handsets is known yet.

Further reading: Oppo, OnePlus, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord N20 SE, Oppo A57
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Poco F4 5G Teased With Redmi K40S-Like Design, 64-Megapixel Primary Camera Ahead of Launch

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Among Smartphones Tipped to Be Rebranded as OnePlus Handsets
