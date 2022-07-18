Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India has been tipped to be Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 18 July 2022 11:59 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch

Oppo Reno 8 Pro is expected to feature 4K ultra night video recording support

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch display
  • The new Oppo handset may offer at least two colour options
  • It is said to be 7.4mm thin

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India has been tipped for the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant. Recently, another tipster had shared the price of Reno 8 Pro with the same storage configuration in India. The price tipped earlier was lower than the price that has been shared now. As per the teasers shared by the company, the smartphone is going to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro availability, price in India (expected)

Oppo Reno 8 series is going to launch in India later today at 6pm. Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared on Twitter, two images that reveal the retail store price of the Reno 8 Pro. The price of Oppo Reno 8 Pro shown in the images is Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant.

According to a recent report, Oppo Reno 8 Pro was earlier tipped to be priced in India at Rs. 44,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant. The previously tipped price is almost Rs. 2,000 lower than the price that the latest leak. It is not known if the earlier tip was for the online retail price of the handset. The report had also said that the smartphone is expected to launch in at least two colour option.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications (expected)

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications have been teased earlier by the company. The smartphone is going to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU). The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC coupled with super-conductive VC liquid cooling system for gaming.

Although, Oppo has not revealed much about the camera setup of the smartphone, it is expected to feature 4K ultra night video recording support. The company claims that with the 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, the battery of the handset can charge from 0 to 50 percent in 11 minutes. Oppo has also teased that the smartphone will be just 7.4mm thin.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India, Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications
