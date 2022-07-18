Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 were launched in India on Monday as the Chinese company's latest smartphones in the Reno series. The smartphones were a subject of teasers and leaks for a few weeks now, and have made their debut alongside the Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 come with 50-megapixel primary cameras, full-HD+ displays, and MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. The Oppo Reno Pro is the rebranded Oppo Reno Pro+ smartphone that was launched in China earlier this year.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 price, availability

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available in Glazed Black and Glazed Green colour options. The company is offering a 10 percent cashback offer (up to Rs. 4,000) on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit card transactions. Meanwhile, customers can avail of a cashback of Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, SBI cards, Kotak Bank, according to Oppo.

The Oppo Reno 8 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase in Black and Gold colour options. Customers can avail of a 10 percent cashback (up to Rs. 3,000) on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit card transactions. The company has also announced a cashback offer of Rs. 1,200 on non-EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, SBI cards, and Kotak Bank.

Both Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro smartphones will be available from July 25 and July 19 respectively, via Flipkart, OPPO Store and mainline retail outlets, according to the company.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8 Pro runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display has HDR10+ support, SGS Low Motion Blur, SGS Low Blue Light, Amazon HDR certification, and Netflix HD certification. Under the hood, the Oppo smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photography, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup with a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.8 lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens that has a 112-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. Oppo has also included the MariSilicon X NPU with the camera for an overall improved performance in both day and low light conditions. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro carries a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro features up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging. The phone measures 161x74.2x7.34mm and weighs 183 grams.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

Meanwhile, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8 also runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. It features a smaller 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also gets 20:09 aspect ration and 800 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the Oppo smartphone gets the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 8 carries a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens that has 112-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 8 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that offers support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging. The phone measures 160x73.4x7.67mm and weighs 179 grams.