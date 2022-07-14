Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of July 18 Launch

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of July 18 Launch

Oppo Reno 8 Pro belongs to the Oppo Reno 8 series of smartphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 July 2022 19:06 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of July 18 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Oppo Reno 8 Pro could launch in at least two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro was launched in China in May
  • The Indian variant could get Dimensity 8100 SoC
  • The phone will be launched alongside Oppo Pad Air

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price and renders have been leaked ahead of the smartphone's launch on July 18. The alleged renders of the smartphone's Indian variant suggest a few design changes but overall, the phone looks like the model that was launched in China earlier this year. The handset is seen with a triple rear camera setup and there is a MariSiliconX branding on the camera island. The renders also suggest that the Oppo phone may come in at least two colour options.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India (rumoured)

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian variant price in India is said to be Rs. 52,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. In comparison, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro was launched in China at a price of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

As per a report, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ that was launched in China will debut as the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The price of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ was set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,350) for the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The report seems to make sense, because the price of the Chinese Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ model and the Indian Oppo Reno 8 Pro are close enough taking into consideration the change in Rupee value in the international market.

In addition to that, the Pro+ model packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which is reported to power the Indian variant of the Pro model.

oppo reno 8 pro renders difference Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Chinese version vs Indian version

As far as the design is concerned, there seems to be no difference in the overall design on the back panel. Just the MariSiliconX branding has been shifted from between the LED flash and tertiary sensor to just below the primary and secondary rear cameras. Additionally, the hole-punch cutout on the display seems to have been shifted from top left corner to the centre.

The Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be launched in India on July 18. The event will also see the debut of the Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy A04 Reportedly Spotted on NBTC Database, Expected to Launch Soon
Elon Musk’s Startups Could Be Silver Lining for Bankers Burned by Twitter Deal

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of July 18 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  2. Vivo T1x Launching in India on July 20: Details Here
  3. Watch Janhvi Kapoor in Trailer for Good Luck Jerry, Out July 29 on Hotstar
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs
  6. Twitter Down? Outage Reports of 'Over Capacity' From Parts of the Globe
  7. Realme Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling Teased Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  9. Truecaller Open Doors Real-Time Audio Chat App Announced: Details
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. COAI Urges Open Bidding, Transparent Auction for 5G Airwaves to Prevent ‘Backdoor Entry’ to Big Tech
  2. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Include Stray, Marvel’s Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, More
  3. Elon Musk’s Startups Could Be Silver Lining for Bankers Burned by Twitter Deal
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of July 18 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A04 Reportedly Spotted on NBTC Database, Expected to Launch Soon
  6. Mi 11 Lite Tipped to Be Discontinued After India Launch of Xiaomi 12 Lite
  7. Intel Begins Informing Customers About Price Hike Plans of Chip Products
  8. Russia’s M.Video Starts Selling Used, Discounted Smartphones Amid Suspended Western Shipments
  9. Government Instructs E-Commerce Platforms to Sell Ayurveda Drugs Only With Valid Prescription
  10. Elon Musk’s Fight Over Twitter Deal Could Attract Further SEC Scrutiny, Experts Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.