Oppo Reno 8 Pro price and renders have been leaked ahead of the smartphone's launch on July 18. The alleged renders of the smartphone's Indian variant suggest a few design changes but overall, the phone looks like the model that was launched in China earlier this year. The handset is seen with a triple rear camera setup and there is a MariSiliconX branding on the camera island. The renders also suggest that the Oppo phone may come in at least two colour options.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India (rumoured)

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian variant price in India is said to be Rs. 52,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. In comparison, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro was launched in China at a price of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

As per a report, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ that was launched in China will debut as the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The price of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ was set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,350) for the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The report seems to make sense, because the price of the Chinese Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ model and the Indian Oppo Reno 8 Pro are close enough taking into consideration the change in Rupee value in the international market.

In addition to that, the Pro+ model packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which is reported to power the Indian variant of the Pro model.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Chinese version vs Indian version

As far as the design is concerned, there seems to be no difference in the overall design on the back panel. Just the MariSiliconX branding has been shifted from between the LED flash and tertiary sensor to just below the primary and secondary rear cameras. Additionally, the hole-punch cutout on the display seems to have been shifted from top left corner to the centre.

The Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be launched in India on July 18. The event will also see the debut of the Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones.