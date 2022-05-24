Oppo Reno 8 Series, which comprises the vanilla Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones, was launched in China on Monday. All three handsets feature a similar design, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor, and 80W fast charging technology. The Oppo Reno 8 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, the Reno 8 Pro gets the recently-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, and the Reno 8 Pro+ comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset.

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Pro+ price, availability

The Oppo Reno 8 price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256 storage variant is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,400), and the top-end version with 12GB RAM and + 256GB storage gets a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,900). The phone is available for pre-booking in China and will go on sale from June 1 in Black, Blue, and a multicolour option.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price has been set starting at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,900) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant gets a price tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,200), and the model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,700). It is available for pre-booking, and will go on sale from June 11 in Black, Blue, and a multicolour option.

The top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ is launched at a starting price of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,500) for the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The Oppo phone is also available for pre-booking and will go on sale starting from June 1 in Black, Green, and Grey colour options.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8 runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the Oppo smartphone gets the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Oppo Reno 8. It carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel black-and-white shooter with f/2.4 lens, and another 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 8 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock for biometric authentication.

The Oppo Reno 8 packs a 4,500mAh battery that offers 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging. The phone measures 160x73.4x7.67mm and weighs 179 grams.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8 Pro runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Oppo smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

There is a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also comes equipped with the company's Mariana MariSilicon X chip for improved video and still imaging. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock for biometric authentication.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging support. The phone measures 161x74.2x7.57mm and weighs 188 grams.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ specifications

Lastly, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ also runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The handset features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Oppo smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ also gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and f/1.8 lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. It also gets the Mariana MariSilicon X chip for improved camera performance. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ also carries a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for biometric authentication.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging support. The phone measures 161x74.2x7.34mm and weighs 183 grams.