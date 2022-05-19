Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 Series May 23 Launch to Include Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds

Oppo Enco R TWS earbuds are depicted to come in a white colour option.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 May 2022 14:16 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Series May 23 Launch to Include Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo Pad Air Tablet is 6.94mm thin and weighs around 440g

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 series has been listed on official Oppo China store
  • Their configurations and colour options have been revealed
  • The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ sports a quad rear camera setup

Oppo Reno 8 series includes the regular Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+. These smartphones are set to launch in China on May 23. The Chinese tech giant has now also announced that the Oppo Pad Air tablet and the Oppo Enco R TWS earbuds will be unveiled alongside the Reno 8 series. Furthermore, the Oppo Reno 8 series has been already listed on Oppo China's official store prior to its launch. These listings have revealed the design, RAM/storage configurations, and colour options for these smartphones.

Oppo has announced that the Oppo Enco R TWS earbuds and Oppo Pad Air tablet will be making their debut in China on May 23 alongside the Reno 8 series. The company has also shared that the Oppo Pad Air has a 6.94mm thin design and weighs around 440g. There is not much known about the Oppo Enco R, however, they have been revealed to come in a white colour option.

In related news, the Oppo Reno 8 lineup has already been listed on Oppo China's official store. Starting with the regular Oppo Reno 8, it is depicted to sport a triple rear camera setup and a circular LED flash. On the front, there is a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner. Coming to the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, there is a quad rear camera setup bearing the MariSilicon label, which suggests that this smartphone would feature Oppo's in-house imaging chip. Finally, things are slightly different on the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+, which appears to also house a quad-camera setup on the back, however, the MariSilicon label has moved and the hole-punch cutout on the front is now centred.

Based on the listings, the Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro would likely be offered in black, blue, and gradient colour options. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ appears to come in black, green, and grey colours. All three smartphones are said to come with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco R, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Jack Dorsey Calls BTC ‘Open Standard for Global Money Transmission’, Outlines Plans for ‘Block’
Amazon Accused of Discriminating Against Pregnant, Disabled Workers in New York Agency’s Filed Complaint

