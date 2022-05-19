Oppo Reno 8 series includes the regular Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+. These smartphones are set to launch in China on May 23. The Chinese tech giant has now also announced that the Oppo Pad Air tablet and the Oppo Enco R TWS earbuds will be unveiled alongside the Reno 8 series. Furthermore, the Oppo Reno 8 series has been already listed on Oppo China's official store prior to its launch. These listings have revealed the design, RAM/storage configurations, and colour options for these smartphones.

Oppo has announced that the Oppo Enco R TWS earbuds and Oppo Pad Air tablet will be making their debut in China on May 23 alongside the Reno 8 series. The company has also shared that the Oppo Pad Air has a 6.94mm thin design and weighs around 440g. There is not much known about the Oppo Enco R, however, they have been revealed to come in a white colour option.

In related news, the Oppo Reno 8 lineup has already been listed on Oppo China's official store. Starting with the regular Oppo Reno 8, it is depicted to sport a triple rear camera setup and a circular LED flash. On the front, there is a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner. Coming to the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, there is a quad rear camera setup bearing the MariSilicon label, which suggests that this smartphone would feature Oppo's in-house imaging chip. Finally, things are slightly different on the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+, which appears to also house a quad-camera setup on the back, however, the MariSilicon label has moved and the hole-punch cutout on the front is now centred.

Based on the listings, the Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro would likely be offered in black, blue, and gradient colour options. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ appears to come in black, green, and grey colours. All three smartphones are said to come with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

