Oppo Reno 8 series will be launched in China on May 23. Now, a week prior to its launch, the upcoming smartphone has been listed on Oppo China's online store. The website reveals three models, the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+. On the other hand, a Chinese tipster has also posted a hands-on video of the Oppo Reno8 Pro+ showcasing its design and look. In the video, the handset can be seen with flat aluminium sides and a centred punch-hole cutout.

As per the official images of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+, shared on Oppo China's online store, the rear camera module on the Reno8 Pro+ seems to feature a design that's very similar to the recently released Oppo Find X5 series. The handset is said to come in at 7.34mm thickness, which will make it the thinnest Oppo Reno phone. The images also indicate that the front side of the Reno 8 Pro+ handset brings a centred punch-hole cutout, as mentioned, along with symmetrical top and bottom bezels, while the other two models come with their front cameras placed at the left corner. The official images for the upcoming Oppo Reno 8, and Reno 8 Pro, were also posted here, and here on the official Oppo Store.

All three smartphones in the images can be seen bringing almost similar designs with the only difference being that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro+ are packed with four rear camera setups, while the Oppo Reno 8 is shown with a triple camera setup at the back. The Oppo Reno Pro models have also got slimmer screen bezels than the regular Oppo Reno 8 model.

All three phones, on the other hand, are claimed to come with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB onboard storage.

Besides this, another report recently suggested that the Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro handsets would come in black, blue, and gradient colour options. Meanwhile the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ seems to add a silver finish in the official images.

Moreover, as per the previous report, the Oppo Reno 8 series may be launched in India by the end of June.