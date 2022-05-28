Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Pad Air India Launch to Take Place by July: Report

Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air were launched in China on May 24.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 May 2022 17:58 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Pad Air India Launch to Take Place by July: Report

Oppo is yet to announce plans to launch the Reno 8 series and Oppo Pad Air in India

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air are tipped to launch by early July
  • The smartphones and tablets have reportedly entered testing in India
  • Oppo is yet to announce plans to launch the phones and tablet in India

Oppo Reno 8 series and Oppo Pad Air India launch could take place by July, according to a report. The company's latest Reno series smartphones and midrange tablet made their debut in China earlier this week. The Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor, respectively. Both handsets come with 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, and pack 4,500mAh batteries with support for 80W fast charging. Meanwhile, the Oppo Pad Air is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and is equipped with a 7,100mAh battery with 18W charging support.

The Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro are currently being tested in the country alongside the Oppo Pad Air, and will be launched in late June or early July, according to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Yogesh Brar. Previous reports have tipped the smartphone to launch in mid-June.

According to the report, the tipster claims that the Oppo Reno 8 will be launched in India with the specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro that made its debut in China, while the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will offer the specifications of the Chinese Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ model. It is worth noting that Oppo is yet to announce plans to launch the smartphones and tablet in India, or details of their specifications.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 that was launched in China earlier this week runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. The handset sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 8 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset features a 32-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

Oppo Reno 8 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Details Here

The Oppo Reno 8 offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.The handset comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched in China also runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The handset is equipped with a triple camera setup that is comprised of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The Oppo Reno 8 comes with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, for selfies and video chats. It also features Oppo's MariSilicon X chip for improved video and still imaging.

The handset offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

Oppo Pad Air specifications

Launched in China alongside the Oppo Reno 8 series, the Oppo Pad Air runs on Android 12-based ColorOS for Pad. It sports a 10.36-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) display, with a peak brightness of up to 360 nits. The Oppo Pad Air is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Oppo Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds Launched: Details

For photos and videos, the Oppo Pad Air is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens. It also features a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 aperture lens, for selfies and video chats.

The Oppo Pad Air offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage that can be further expanded (up to 512GB) via a microSD card. It is equipped with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet packs a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Pad Air Specifications, Oppo Reno 8 Specifications, Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Redmi 11 5G India Launch in June, Specifications to Include Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery: Report

Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Pad Air India Launch to Take Place by July: Report
