Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro smartphones will be launched in India today alongside the Oppo Pad Air as well as Oppo Enco X2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. While the smartphones and the tablet were launched in China in May this year, the earphones made their global debut in February. Oppo has been teasing the devices in the Indian market for some time now. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, the Oppo Pad Air is the company's first tablet in India, and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones come with Dolby Atmos binaural recording.

Oppo Reno 8 series launch livestream details

The Oppo Reno 8 series, which includes the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro, the Oppo Pad Air, and the Oppo Enco X2 earphones will be launched in India today (July 10) at an event scheduled at 6pm. The Oppo launch event will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel and Facebook handle.

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro specifications

As mentioned, the Oppo Reno 8 series has already been launched in China and it looks like the Pro variant of the smartphone will come with different specifications compared to the one that made its debut in China.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be powered by an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It is paired with MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 and Imagiq ISP technologies. It can support two cameras simultaneously, allowing users to shoot from the front and rear cameras at the same time.

The Oppo Reno 8 gets the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC under the hood, and features the HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology. It also supports 4K HDR recording, which is claimed to offer up to 40 percent more dynamic range than standard HDR. The Oppo Reno 8 series also offers support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The #OPPOReno8Series combines all of these amazing finishing techniques in one brilliant device ????

???? Gradient coating

???? Bullet texturing

???? Rotating light and shadow texturing

???? OPPO Glow pic.twitter.com/01qTE7ksqv — OPPO (@oppo) July 17, 2022

Oppo Pad Air specifications

The Oppo Pad Air was launched with a 10.36-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an f/2.0 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens at the front. The tablet carries up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It packs a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support.

Oppo Enco X2 specifications

The Oppo Enco X2 come with Dynaudio tuning and are equipped with a SuperDBEE system coaxial dual-driver system. Oppo Enco X2 feature quad magnet planar tweeters and 11mm dynamic drivers with ultralight diaphragm. They feature a cobblestone design, are certified for wireless Hi Res Audio, come with Bluetooth v5.2, along with support for the LHDC 4.0 codec for high-quality wireless audio streaming.