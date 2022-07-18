Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Pad Air, Enco X2 TWS Earphones Launch Today at 6pm: How to Watch Livestream

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Pad Air, Enco X2 TWS Earphones Launch Today at 6pm: How to Watch Livestream

Oppo Reno 8 Series and Pad Air have already been launched in China.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 July 2022 11:03 IST
Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Pad Air, Enco X2 TWS Earphones Launch Today at 6pm: How to Watch Livestream

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo products will be launched in India at an event at 6pm

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 series will have two variants
  • Oppo Pad Air is the company’s first tablet in India
  • Oppo Enco X2 comes with 11mm dynamic drivers

Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro smartphones will be launched in India today alongside the Oppo Pad Air as well as Oppo Enco X2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. While the smartphones and the tablet were launched in China in May this year, the earphones made their global debut in February. Oppo has been teasing the devices in the Indian market for some time now. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, the Oppo Pad Air is the company's first tablet in India, and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones come with Dolby Atmos binaural recording.

Oppo Reno 8 series launch livestream details

The Oppo Reno 8 series, which includes the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro, the Oppo Pad Air, and the Oppo Enco X2 earphones will be launched in India today (July 10) at an event scheduled at 6pm. The Oppo launch event will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel and Facebook handle.

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro specifications

As mentioned, the Oppo Reno 8 series has already been launched in China and it looks like the Pro variant of the smartphone will come with different specifications compared to the one that made its debut in China.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be powered by an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It is paired with MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 and Imagiq ISP technologies. It can support two cameras simultaneously, allowing users to shoot from the front and rear cameras at the same time.

The Oppo Reno 8 gets the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC under the hood, and features the HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology. It also supports 4K HDR recording, which is claimed to offer up to 40 percent more dynamic range than standard HDR. The Oppo Reno 8 series also offers support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Oppo Pad Air specifications

The Oppo Pad Air was launched with a 10.36-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an f/2.0 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens at the front. The tablet carries up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It packs a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support.

Oppo Enco X2 specifications

The Oppo Enco X2 come with Dynaudio tuning and are equipped with a SuperDBEE system coaxial dual-driver system. Oppo Enco X2 feature quad magnet planar tweeters and 11mm dynamic drivers with ultralight diaphragm. They feature a cobblestone design, are certified for wireless Hi Res Audio, come with Bluetooth v5.2, along with support for the LHDC 4.0 codec for high-quality wireless audio streaming.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Specifications, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications, Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Pad Air Specifications, Oppo Enco X2, Oppo Enco X2 Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Albania Shuts Down Public Services, Government Systems After External Cyber Attack

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Pad Air, Enco X2 TWS Earphones Launch Today at 6pm: How to Watch Livestream
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Car Buyers Lapping Up SUVs, High-Tech Features Like Never Before
  2. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  3. Thrilling New Images of Jupiter Captured by James Webb Space Telescope
  4. Crypto Charts Drench in Greens as Majority Altcoins See Gains
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max 3D Models Show Complete Design
  7. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  9. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Authenticator Removes Click to Reveal PIN Feature With Latest Update
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Feature Next Generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  3. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Pad Air, Enco X2 TWS Earphones Launch Today at 6pm: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Albania Shuts Down Public Services, Government Systems After External Cyber Attack
  5. Bitcoin, Ether and Majority Altcoins Brim in Profits, Crypto Price Chart Drenches in Green
  6. Why Is Tech Giant Apple Trying to Teach Our Teachers?
  7. AI Researchers Push to Open Up ‘Black Box’ of Language Models Amid Rapid Growth in AI Capabilities
  8. Hey Siri: Virtual Assistants Are Listening to Children and Using the Data
  9. India's Startup Story Intact, Tech Innovation Vibrant, Relevant: HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar
  10. Thrilling New Images of Jupiter Captured by James Webb Space Telescope
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.