  • Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100 Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs: All You Need to Know

Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs: All You Need to Know

Oppo Reno 8 series India launch will take place on July 18.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 July 2022 15:31 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8 series supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro features an Ultra-Conductive Cooling System
  • The Oppo Reno 8 series made its debut in China in May
  • Oppo has promised to deliver up to four years of security updates

Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro are set to launch in India on July 18. These handsets already made their debut in China earlier this year in May. They are equipped with flagship MediaTek chipsets along with several proprietary technologies, including fast charging, device cooling, and more, according to the company. The Chinese tech giant has revealed several key specifications of these smartphones ahead of their India launch. The company has also promised to deliver two annual Android OS updates for the Oppo Reno 8 series along with four years of security updates.

According to the company, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be powered by an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC featured in the model launched by Oppo in China in May. It features 2.85GHz ARM Cortex-A78 cores paired with a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The chipset comes with MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 and Imagiq ISP technologies. It can support two cameras simultaneously, allowing users to shoot from the front and rear cameras at the same time. The Dimensity 8100-Max also features MediaTek's APU 580 technology for power-effective AI performance.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 8 comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is a significant upgrade over the Dimensity 900 SoC featured in its predecessor Oppo Reno 7. The octa-core Dimensity 1300 SoC features 3GHz Arm Cortex-A78 cores. This chipset also features the HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology. It also supports 4K HDR recording, which is claimed to offer up to 40 percent more dynamic range than standard HDR.

Both, the Dimensity 8100-Max and the Dimesity 1300 support 5G connectivity. They also feature MediaTek MiraVision with enhanced HDR10+ video playback. These chipsets are even capable of upgrading standard SDR content to HDR on the fly using AI Video technology.

The Oppo Reno 8 series also offers support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging that is claimed to provide up to 50 percent of battery life with an 11-minute charge. These handsets include the Battery Health Engine and five-layer charging protection for keeping the battery safe and improving its lifespan.

Furthermore, the Reno 8 Pro is equipped with the Ultra-Conductive Cooling System for maintaining optimum temperatures while gaming, watching videos, and capturing photos. The Reno 8 features a Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System, which is said to offer 16.8 percent more cover than the system featured in Reno 7. These smartphones have also received TÜV SÜD 36-Month Fluency Rating A Mark certification for up to 36 months of smooth performance.

The Oppo Reno 8 series is set to launch in India on July 18 at 6pm.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
