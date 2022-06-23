Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 Pro With MariSilicon X Imaging Chip Tipped to Launch in India by Mid-July

Oppo Reno 8 Pro could be priced at Rs. 40,000 at launch.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 23 June 2022 17:03 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro may feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro may sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • It may come in Glazed Black, Glazed Green, Glazed White colours
  • The Oppo Reno 8 is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery, 80W fast charging

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 8 series in China earlier this year in May. This lineup includes the vanilla Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones. Recent rumours have suggested that the Reno 8 Pro+ will not be making its way to India. Instead, it is expected that the Reno 8 Pro would carry the specifications of the Reno 8 Pro+. Similarly, the Reno 8 might be a reskinned Reno 8 Pro that was launched in China. Now, a notable tipster has hinted that the Reno 8 series' India arrival could be announced by Oppo by mid-July.

As per a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), Oppo could announce the launch of the Reno 8 Pro in India in mid-July. This handset is expected to be accompanied by the regular Reno 8. The Reno 8 Pro was previously expected to launch in India by mid-June with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The top-end 12GB RAM model was said to be priced at Rs.40,000. It was said to offer Glazed Black, Glazed Green, and Glazed White colour options. The Reno 8 Pro might still offer similar options when it eventually launches in the country.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro that might launch in India is said to boast the specifications of the Reno 8 Pro+ that launched in China recently. This Indian model could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 or a Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It could sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It may get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Furthermore, the smartphone may be equipped with a Mariana MariSilicon X imaging chip for improved photography and videography. It is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India launch, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Huawei Nova 10 Pro Renders Surface Online, Dual Selfie Cameras Tipped

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.