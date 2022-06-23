Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 8 series in China earlier this year in May. This lineup includes the vanilla Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones. Recent rumours have suggested that the Reno 8 Pro+ will not be making its way to India. Instead, it is expected that the Reno 8 Pro would carry the specifications of the Reno 8 Pro+. Similarly, the Reno 8 might be a reskinned Reno 8 Pro that was launched in China. Now, a notable tipster has hinted that the Reno 8 series' India arrival could be announced by Oppo by mid-July.

As per a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), Oppo could announce the launch of the Reno 8 Pro in India in mid-July. This handset is expected to be accompanied by the regular Reno 8. The Reno 8 Pro was previously expected to launch in India by mid-June with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The top-end 12GB RAM model was said to be priced at Rs.40,000. It was said to offer Glazed Black, Glazed Green, and Glazed White colour options. The Reno 8 Pro might still offer similar options when it eventually launches in the country.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro that might launch in India is said to boast the specifications of the Reno 8 Pro+ that launched in China recently. This Indian model could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 or a Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It could sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It may get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Furthermore, the smartphone may be equipped with a Mariana MariSilicon X imaging chip for improved photography and videography. It is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.