Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June, Colours, Storage Configuration Revealed

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is said to come in three colour options in India.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 25 May 2022 14:17 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June, Colours, Storage Configuration Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro is said to debut in India in two storage variants
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro is reported to debut in India as vanilla Oppo Reno 8
  • The Pro variant is said to offer specifications of the Reno 8 Pro+

Oppo just released the Oppo Reno 8 series in the Chinese market, which comprises the vanilla Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones. And now, these Oppo phones are reportedly making their way to the Indian market in mid-June. The report, however, also suggests that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ is not going to be a part of this launch in India. Instead, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is said to carry the specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ and the Chinese version of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will reportedly debut in India as the vanilla Oppo Reno 8.

As per a report by Passionategeekz, suggests that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro smartphone will debut in two different storage variants, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB in India, in mid-June. Buyers in India will reportedly get an option to purchase the smartphone in three colour options, Glazed Black, Glazed Green, and Glazed White. And as mentioned above, the report also says that the Indian launch of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ and the Reno 8 Lite may get paused as of now.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is said to be launched under Rs.40,000 price mark for the 12GB storage variant, as per the report.

The Reno 8 Pro is said to pack the same configuration as the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ and the vanilla Reno 8 as Oppo Reno 8 Pro in India.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The vanilla Reno 8, on the other hand, could feature a 6.62-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display that will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

Moreover, Oppo unveiled its Reno 8 series in China on Monday.

The Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones feature a similar design, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor, and 80W fast charging technology.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Oppo Reno 8 Pro+

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8 Lite, Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch
Bitcoin Not Practical as Payment Mode, Says British Central Bank Governor Andrew Bailey
Logitech Launches MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Keyboards and MX Master 3S Mouse: Details

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June, Colours, Storage Configuration Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  4. Redmi Note 11SE With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
  6. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
  7. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
  8. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Now Official: All Details
  9. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  10. RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) With 2.5K Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Magenta to Hire Over 340 People Across Roles With New Offices Opening in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru
  2. Meesho Crosses 6 Lakh Seller Registration, Several Small Businesses Joined E-Commerce Company in 2021
  3. Apple Moving Production to India Carries 'Potential Geopolitical Risks': Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June, Colours, Storage Configuration Revealed
  5. Samsung, Stellantis to Build EV Battery Plant in Indiana, Company’s Second in North America
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date, Price Leaked Online; Said to Feature Transparent Design
  7. Redmi Note 11SE With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Logitech Launches MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Keyboards and MX Master 3S Mouse: Details
  9. Bitcoin Not Practical as Payment Mode, Says British Central Bank Governor Andrew Bailey
  10. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC, Drag-and-Drop Functionality Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.