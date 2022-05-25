Oppo just released the Oppo Reno 8 series in the Chinese market, which comprises the vanilla Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones. And now, these Oppo phones are reportedly making their way to the Indian market in mid-June. The report, however, also suggests that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ is not going to be a part of this launch in India. Instead, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is said to carry the specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ and the Chinese version of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will reportedly debut in India as the vanilla Oppo Reno 8.

As per a report by Passionategeekz, suggests that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro smartphone will debut in two different storage variants, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB in India, in mid-June. Buyers in India will reportedly get an option to purchase the smartphone in three colour options, Glazed Black, Glazed Green, and Glazed White. And as mentioned above, the report also says that the Indian launch of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ and the Reno 8 Lite may get paused as of now.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is said to be launched under Rs.40,000 price mark for the 12GB storage variant, as per the report.

The Reno 8 Pro is said to pack the same configuration as the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ and the vanilla Reno 8 as Oppo Reno 8 Pro in India.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The vanilla Reno 8, on the other hand, could feature a 6.62-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display that will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

Moreover, Oppo unveiled its Reno 8 series in China on Monday.

The Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones feature a similar design, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor, and 80W fast charging technology.