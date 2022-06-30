Oppo Reno 8 series India Launch was teased by the company on Thursday. The Chinese company confirmed that it will launch the Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro smartphones in India. Additionally, Oppo has revealed that the Pro model will come with Oppo's proprietary MariSilicon X imaging chip. It is to be noted that the company had launched three smartphones — the Oppo Reno 8, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ — in the series in China earlier this year. Meanwhile, a tipster has claimed that the phone may launch on July 21 in India.

Oppo announced via its website that it will launch the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro smartphones in India soon. It also revealed that the Pro model will come equipped with the company's MariSilicon X imaging chip, as tipped earlier. Oppo also posted a teaser clip on its Twitter account.

A new era in smartphone photography is calling! With sharper, clearer videos & portrait imagery, especially at night - the OPPO Reno8 Series is set to unleash the true photo expert in you! #OPPOReno8Series #UltraClearNightInPortrait

Know more: https://t.co/3lGaAqxVVL pic.twitter.com/kVOwFDv5CX — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 30, 2022

The Chinese company launched the series with three smartphones in China earlier this year. It included the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones.

While the company hasn't revealed any information about the specifications of the smartphones, a recent report claimed that the Oppo Reno 8 will have the same specifications as the Chinese variant but the Oppo Reno Pro could be a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno Pro+. This essentially means that the Pro variant in India could come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC and not the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Oppo will be revealing the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro on July 5 and July 11. The Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones are camera-centric smartphones and the report mentioned above says that phones could launch in India on July 18. However, tipster Paras Guglani claimed that the Reno 8 series is coming to India on July 21. He also claims that the company will also launch Oppo Pad Air and other IoT products as well.

