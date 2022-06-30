Technology News
Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Teased, Tipped to Debut on July 21

The Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro would be a rebranded Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 June 2022 13:18 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8 series consists camera-centric smartphones

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro may come with MariSilicon X chip
  • Oppo Reno 8 series was launched in China in May
  • It is claimed to debut in India on July 21

Oppo Reno 8 series India Launch was teased by the company on Thursday. The Chinese company confirmed that it will launch the Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro smartphones in India. Additionally, Oppo has revealed that the Pro model will come with Oppo's proprietary MariSilicon X imaging chip. It is to be noted that the company had launched three smartphones — the Oppo Reno 8, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ — in the series in China earlier this year. Meanwhile, a tipster has claimed that the phone may launch on July 21 in India.

Oppo announced via its website that it will launch the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro smartphones in India soon. It also revealed that the Pro model will come equipped with the company's MariSilicon X imaging chip, as tipped earlier. Oppo also posted a teaser clip on its Twitter account.

The Chinese company launched the series with three smartphones in China earlier this year. It included the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones.

While the company hasn't revealed any information about the specifications of the smartphones, a recent report claimed that the Oppo Reno 8 will have the same specifications as the Chinese variant but the Oppo Reno Pro could be a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno Pro+. This essentially means that the Pro variant in India could come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC and not the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Oppo will be revealing the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro on July 5 and July 11. The Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones are camera-centric smartphones and the report mentioned above says that phones could launch in India on July 18. However, tipster Paras Guglani claimed that the Reno 8 series is coming to India on July 21. He also claims that the company will also launch Oppo Pad Air and other IoT products as well.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
