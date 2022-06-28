Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 India launch date has been tipped online. Both new Oppo phones were initially launched in China last month. However, the Reno 8 Pro in India is said to be a rebadged Reno 8 Pro+ that debuted in the Reno 8 series, with a different list of specifications. Separately, Oppo has introduced an Iris Purple colour of the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 in China. The Reno 8 Pro was originally available in Encounter Blue and Night Tour Black colours, while the Reno 8 arrived in Clear Sky Blue and Night Tour Black shades.

Citing a person familiar with the development, MySmartPrice reports that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 will launch in India on July 18. The Reno 8 Pro is said to be not the model that was launched in China last month and instead the rebranded version of the Reno 8 Pro+. This suggests that the Pro variant may carry the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC — not the newly launched Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

A previous report suggested that alongside the Reno 8 phones, Oppo may launch the Oppo Pad Air in the country next month. The Reno 8 Pro is also speculated to come with Oppo's proprietary MariSilicon X imaging chip. The latest report is, however, not giving any such details.

In China, Oppo has introduced the Iris Purple colour variant of the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro in Iris Purple colour has been launched in China

Photo Credit: Oppo

Both Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 with the new colour option are currently available for pre-orders in the country.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Reno 8 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Reno 8 Pro packs up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

However, if we consider the reported details, the Reno 8 Pro in India — being the rebadged Reno 8 Pro+ — would carry specifications including a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The camera setup on the Reno 8 Pro+ is, however, identical to that of the Reno 8 Pro. Similarly, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It carries the triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Oppo has provided a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Reno 8 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs the same 4,500mAh battery with 80W charging that is available on the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro+.

