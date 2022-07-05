Oppo Reno 8 series launch in India is set for July 18, the Chinese company announced on Tuesday. The series will comprise the Reno 8 Pro and regular Reno 8. Both new Oppo phones are teased to come with a unibody design. In the series, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is confirmed to carry MariSilicon X Imaging NPU. The smartphone maker launched the Reno 8 series in China in May. In the Indian market, Oppo may unveil the Pad Air as its latest tablet — alongside the Reno 8 series.

Oppo Reno 8 series India launch details

The Oppo Reno 8 series India launch will take place at 6pm on July 18, the company tweeted. A dedicated webpage has also been created on the Oppo website to create some hype before the official launch. Additionally, Flipkart has made a separate webpage to tease the online availability of the Oppo Reno 8 series.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Pro price in India (expected)

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India is tipped to be between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 46,000, while the Oppo Reno 8 is speculated between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 33,000. Both Oppo Reno phones are said to be available in three distinct variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage as well as 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. Moreover, while the Oppo Reno 8 is said to come in Shimmer Black and Shimmer Gold colours, the Reno 8 Pro could carry Glazed Black and Glazed Green shades.

In May, Oppo launched the Reno 8 Pro at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The Reno 8, on the other hand, debuted at a starting price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,500) for the same 8GB + 128GB configuration.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications

The Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. However, the global variant of the Reno 8 Pro is speculated to have the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

Oppo has offered a triple rear camera setup on the Reno 8 Pro, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 in China comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that carries a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and carries a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It also houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.