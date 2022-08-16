Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 is price is set at IDR 49,99,000 (roughly Rs. 26,800).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 August 2022 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8 is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 is available in two colour options
  • The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery
  • The Oppo Reno 8 display features a 90Hz refresh rate

Oppo Reno 8 was launched in Indonesia on Monday. Offered in two different colour options, the latest Oppo Reno-series 4G smartphone has an AI (artificial intelligence) backed triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel main sensor. The display of Oppo Reno 8 has a 90Hz refresh rate and the phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC. The new device comes in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration with an option to expand available memory up to 13GB utilising unused inbuilt storage. The Oppo Reno 8 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo Reno 8 price, availability

The newly launched Oppo Reno 8 price is set at IDR 49,99,000 (roughly Rs. 26,800) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is currently listed on multiple e-commerce websites including JD.com, Shopee, and Lazada for pre-reservations and it will go on sale starting August 25. It is offered in two colour options — Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black (translated).

Details regarding the global availability and pricing of the new Oppo Reno 8 are yet to be revealed.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8 runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and sports a 6.43-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 409ppi pixel density and 97 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, the 4G phone is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. As mentioned, available memory can be “expanded” up to 13GB using unutilised inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 8 features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 79-degree field of view. The camera unit also includes a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/3.3 lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the Reno 8 series phone features a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor at the front with f/2.4 lens. Both rear and front cameras support different professional photography and videography modes such as night photography, slow motion, time-lapse photography, panorama, portrait, and extra HD among others. It offers 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 8 include 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, OTG and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and pedometer. The handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication.

Like the Oppo Reno 8 5G, the company has equipped the Oppo Reno 8 with a 4,500mAh battery. The battery supports 33W SuperVOOC charging and is said to deliver up to 2.68 hours of talk time on a five-minute charging time. Besides, the Oppo Reno 8 measures 73x159x7.6mm and weighs 182 grams.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
