Oppo Reno 8 was launched in the country on Monday and now its pre-orders will open in the country starting Friday. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 8 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes in Shimmer Black and Shimmer Gold colours. The Oppo Reno 8 series also includes the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which has already gone on sale.

Oppo Reno 8 pre-order details, launch offers

The Oppo Reno 8 will be available to pre-order in India starting at 7pm today via Flipkart and Oppo India online store. It has a launch price of Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This Oppo smartphone offers Shimmer Black and Shimmer Gold colour options.

There are also several bank offers and exchange offers available on this handset that can bring its price down to Rs. 12,599. A no-cost EMI offer is also available for Bajaj Finerv card holders.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications, features

This handset features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an under-display fingerprint sensor. The Oppo Reno 8 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 8 carries a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging technology. The Oppo Reno 8 supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC wireless connectivity. It is 160x73.4x7.67mm in dimensions and weighs about 179 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.