Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G alleged design were recently shared by a Twitter user. The leaked renders suggests that the phone looks similar to the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G, which was launched in Europe a couple of weeks ago. The Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G itself is nothing but a rebranded version of the Oppo F21 Pro 5G. At present, it's not sure when this Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G will be launched, but it will probably make its way in to select markets soon.

Oppo is known for releasing the same phones with different names in different markets. For example, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G is sold as the Reno 7Z 5G and OnePlus Nord N20 5G in certain regions. Information about the alleged Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G's availability and specifications is not known yet, but the alleged renders suggest that it shares a similar look with its predecessor Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G. The renders were shared on Twitter by tipster SnoopyTech, who also claimed that the upcoming Oppo smartphone could feature the same specs as the Reno 7 Lite 5G.

As mentioned, the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G has been launched in Europe a couple of weeks ago, as the latest model in the Reno series. This phone is essentially a rebranded Reno 7Z 5G. The key specifications of the Reno 7 Lite 5G include a 20:9 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. However, it is also not yet clear whether this phone will debut in markets other than Europe in the future.