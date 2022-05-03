Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Similar Design to Reno 7 Lite

The availability and specifications of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G are not known yet.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 3 May 2022 20:27 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G said to look the same as Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G (above)

  • Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G may loook the same as its predecessor
  • Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G specifications not known yet
  • Availability of the phone is not confirmed

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G alleged design were recently shared by a Twitter user. The leaked renders suggests that the phone looks similar to the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G, which was launched in Europe a couple of weeks ago. The Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G itself is nothing but a rebranded version of the Oppo F21 Pro 5G. At present, it's not sure when this Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G will be launched, but it will probably make its way in to select markets soon.

Oppo is known for releasing the same phones with different names in different markets. For example, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G is sold as the Reno 7Z 5G and OnePlus Nord N20 5G in certain regions. Information about the alleged Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G's availability and specifications is not known yet, but the alleged renders suggest that it shares a similar look with its predecessor Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G. The renders were shared on Twitter by tipster SnoopyTech, who also claimed that the upcoming Oppo smartphone could feature the same specs as the Reno 7 Lite 5G.

As mentioned, the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G has been launched in Europe a couple of weeks ago, as the latest model in the Reno series. This phone is essentially a rebranded Reno 7Z 5G. The key specifications of the Reno 7 Lite 5G include a 20:9 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. However, it is also not yet clear whether this phone will debut in markets other than Europe in the future.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2400x1800 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo, OnePlus Nord N20 5G, Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G
