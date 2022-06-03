Technology News
  • Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64 Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G costs EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 June 2022 19:08 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is offered in Black and Rainbow colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G has IPX4 certification for dust and splash resistance
  • There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G
  • The smartphone carries a 4,500mAh battery

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G has launched in Spain this week. The new Oppo phone, which is a tweaked version of the Oppo F21 Pro 5G earlier launched in India, comes with features including a 60Hz display and triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel main sensor. The new Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G runs on Android 11 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone also carries 128GB onboard storage and packs a 4,500mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging. It has IPX4 certification for splash and dust resistance.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G price, availability

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is priced in Spain at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Black and Rainbow colour options and is available for purchase via the company's e-store in the country. There is no word yet about the launch of Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G in other markets including India.

The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of Oppo F21 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in India in April this year and costs Rs. 26,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB configuration.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box and features a 6.43-inch AMOLED (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The RAM can be extended up to 13GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

The new Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G carries the triple rear camera unit that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with two 2-megapixel shooters. For selfies and video chats, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Both rear and front cameras support features including night mode and portrait mode. The rear camera is also equipped with an LED flash and supports up to full-HD video recording at 30fps frame rate.

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G offers 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The new Oppo phone supports the face unlock feature as well.

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. It has IPX4 certification for splash and dust resistance. Besides, the phone measures 159.8x73.2x 7.5mm and weighs 173 grams.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G, Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
