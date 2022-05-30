Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped, May Feature Snapdragon 695 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is said to run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 30 May 2022 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno 8 series was launched earlier this year in China in May

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is likely to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display
  • It could sport a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is believed to be a rebranded Reno 7Z 5G

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is expected to soon launch in Europe. The handset was previously believed to be arriving in India and China as well. However, new reports suggest that its launch in these regions has been delayed. A notable tipster has also allegedly leaked the pricing information and a specifications list for this upcoming handset. It is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery. These alleged specifications are similar to the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G that was launched earlier this year in March.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G price (expected)

According to a post shared by tipster Paras Guglani @passionategeekz, the Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G could have a launch price of EUR 305.78 (roughly Rs.25,500). This Oppo handset has been allegedly listed to offer an Interstellar glow colour option.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

Gulgani further revealed an alleged specifications list of the Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G. It is tipped to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels resolution) and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Also, it is expected to support up to 1TB microSD card for storage expansion.

For optics, the smartphone is said to offer a 64-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. This rear camera setup is supposed to be capable of recording full-HD videos at 30 fps. There could be a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling. It is said to run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12. The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is also tipped to feature a USB Type-C port and offer Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications Surface in Detail, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped

