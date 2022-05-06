Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Key Specifications, Design Details Tipped Ahead of Launch in Europe: Report

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Key Specifications, Design Details Tipped Ahead of Launch in Europe: Report

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 May 2022 14:56 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Key Specifications, Design Details Tipped Ahead of Launch in Europe: Report

Photo Credit: WinFuture

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G may arrive in Black and Rainbow colour options
  • It is tipped to house 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage
  • The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G could feature a 4,500mAh battery

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G appears to be soon arriving in Europe after its key specifications and design details were recently leaked. This smartphone could essentially be a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G as it is tipped to boast a similar design and specifications. The rumoured Reno 8 Lite 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. This smartphone could feature a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G specifications, design

According to a new WinFuture report, the Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is said to sport a similar design to the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G that was recently launched in April. The new images appear to be similar to the recently leaked concept renders. It is depicted to feature a hole-punch slot on the top left corner of its flat screen. The power button appears to be on the right side with the volume rockers on the left. On the bottom side, it is indicated to feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is said to arrive in Black and Rainbow colour options.

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is likely to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is said to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution. The smartphone is expected to run Android 11 with a ColorOS skin on top. It will reportedly pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is also tipped to get a microSD card slot for expanding storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G could feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with phase-detection autofocus technology. It could sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is expected to get Bluetooth v5 and NFC connectivity options. The handset is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2400x1800 pixels
Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2400x1800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G, Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G specifications, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Facebook Parent Meta Says Doesn't Discharge Public Function in Response to Petition in Delhi High Court

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Key Specifications, Design Details Tipped Ahead of Launch in Europe: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  2. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  4. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Set for May 12: All You Need to Know
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in Six Languages
  6. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  8. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  9. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Laptops
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. India, US Researchers Collaborate to Develop Optogenetic Tool to Understand Brain Disorders
  2. Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Concern Over Fidelity’s Bitcoin Pension Plan
  3. Elon Musk's Latest $7 Billion Twitter Funding Could Face US Regulator Scrutiny: Experts
  4. Tesla Said to Increase Shanghai Plant Output to 2,600 Cars a Day Starting May 16
  5. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Date Set for May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Pinterest TV Studio Livestreaming App Launched for Select Creators
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T Listed on AliExpress Ahead of Official Launch, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Decentralised Twitter ‘Bluesky’ Outlines Code, Content Moderation Plans for Its Platform
  9. Vivo V23e 5G Gets a Rs. 5,000 Discount in India With New Cashback Offer
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Key Specifications, Design Details Tipped Ahead of Launch in Europe: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.