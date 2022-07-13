Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 8 series in India on July 18 at 6pm. The lineup includes the regular Oppo Ren 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro that debuted in China earlier this year. Now, a notable tipster has allegedly got his hands on the Indian variant of Oppo Reno 8 that will soon launch in the country. The leaked images offer a glimpse at the design and reveal some key specifications of the upcoming handset.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared hands-on images of the Oppo Reno 8 model that is set to launch in India on July 18. The images offer a glimpse at the front panel with the hole-punch slot on the top-left corner and the rear panel featuring the camera module with a triple rear camera setup.

It also mentions that this model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, similar to the China variant. It is said to feature dual flagship image sensors from Sony. The camera setups are said to come with the Ultra Night Video feature as well. This Oppo handset will also support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Oppo Reno 8 pricing, availability

The Oppo Reno 8 will launch in India on July 18 and will be available on Flipkart. The handset is tipped to could cost between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 33,000 at launch. It is said to arrive in Shimmer Black and Shimmer Gold colours.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications, features

Oppo has also revealed some key specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 in the build-up to its launch in India. As previously mentioned, it is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and will feature a super-conductive VC liquid cooling system. Its long-lasting battery will feature five-layer charging protection. Furthermore, it will support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging that is claimed to add up to 50 percent of battery backup with an 11-minute charge. The handset will sport a streamlined unibody design with a thickness of 7.67mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.