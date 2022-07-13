Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of July 18 Launch

Oppo Reno 8 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 July 2022 13:44 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8 features a streamlined unibody design with a thickness of 7.67mm

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology
  • It includes a super-conductive VC liquid cooling system
  • The Oppo Reno 8 is rumoured to cost up to Rs. 33,000 at launch

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 8 series in India on July 18 at 6pm. The lineup includes the regular Oppo Ren 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro that debuted in China earlier this year. Now, a notable tipster has allegedly got his hands on the Indian variant of Oppo Reno 8 that will soon launch in the country. The leaked images offer a glimpse at the design and reveal some key specifications of the upcoming handset.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared hands-on images of the Oppo Reno 8 model that is set to launch in India on July 18. The images offer a glimpse at the front panel with the hole-punch slot on the top-left corner and the rear panel featuring the camera module with a triple rear camera setup.

It also mentions that this model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, similar to the China variant. It is said to feature dual flagship image sensors from Sony. The camera setups are said to come with the Ultra Night Video feature as well. This Oppo handset will also support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Oppo Reno 8 pricing, availability

The Oppo Reno 8 will launch in India on July 18 and will be available on Flipkart. The handset is tipped to could cost between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 33,000 at launch. It is said to arrive in Shimmer Black and Shimmer Gold colours.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications, features

Oppo has also revealed some key specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 in the build-up to its launch in India. As previously mentioned, it is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and will feature a super-conductive VC liquid cooling system. Its long-lasting battery will feature five-layer charging protection. Furthermore, it will support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging that is claimed to add up to 50 percent of battery backup with an 11-minute charge. The handset will sport a streamlined unibody design with a thickness of 7.67mm.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 specifications, Oppo Reno 8 India launch, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
