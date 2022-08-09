Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 4G to Feature Snapdragon 680 SoC, 64-Megapixel Primary Camera: Report

Oppo Reno 8 4G’s design seems to be similar to that of the Reno 7 4G.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 9 August 2022 10:59 IST
Photo Credit: Pricebaba

Oppo Reno 8 4G is said to come in Dawnlight Gold and Black colours

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 4G could feature 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage
  • It is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support
  • The Oppo Reno 8 4G may sport a hole-punch on the top left corner

Oppo recently launched the Reno 8 series in India in July that included the vanilla Oppo Reno 8 5G and Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G handsets. These handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipsets and feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. The Chinese tech giant is now reportedly gearing up to bring a 4G variant of the regular Oppo Reno 8 model. This rumoured smartphone could reportedly pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. There could also be a 64-megapixel primary rear camera.

A report by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has revealed the alleged specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 4G. This rumoured Oppo smartphone is said to offer two colour options — Dawnlight Gold and Black.

It is depicted to sport a front panel with the hole-punch slot on the top left corner similar to the already-released Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro 5G smartphones. However, the rear panel appears to resemble the design of the Oppo Reno 7 4G, which was launched in March this year.

Oppo Reno 8 4G specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8 4G reportedly could be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. This smartphone is said to sport a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera along with two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The Reno 8 4G is likely to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

This rumoured smartphone purportedly bears resemblance to the Oppo Reno 7 4G, which has a 6.43-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In addition, the display is shielded by Gorilla Glass protection. The Reno 7 4G measures 159.90x73.20x7.49mm and weighs about 175g. This dual-SIM smartphone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC connectivity. It also sports a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 8 4G, Oppo Reno 8 4G specifications
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
