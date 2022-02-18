Oppo Reno 7Z 5G smartphone's colour options and storage configuration has been teased by Oppo Indonesia. As per the information available now, the phone will come in two colourways and a single storage option. The phone has allegedly been spotted on multiple certification websites including the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over the week, along with Geekbench benchmarking website. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and come with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

As per the images on the Oppo Indonesia store, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G will come in a lone 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant in Cosmin Black and Rainbow Spectrum colour options. It is seen with a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. We can also see a volume rocker and a SIM tray on the left spine. The listing says that the phone will be launched soon in the country. However, there is no concrete information on the phone's debut date yet.

As mentioned, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G has been also been reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites, including Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Indonesian SDPPI, TÜV Rheinland, US and FCC, along with on Geekbench. As per a report, the first mention of the smartphone was on NBTC, SDPPI, and TUV Rheinland certifications, which indicates that the phone has model number CPH2343 and it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 7Z 5G was also spotted on Geekbench website with CPH2343 model number. It scored 689 points in the single-core test and 1,998 points in the multi-core test. The phone is seen with 8GB of RAM and running Android 11. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with codename Holi. While a MySmartPrice report says that it is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, a report by Nashville Chatters says the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood. It also claims that the phone could be a tweaked version of Oppo A96 5G.

Apart from this, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G also made it to the FCC website. As per the listing, the phone will come preloaded with ColorOS 12.0.1, and pack a 4,500mAh battery. The handset is tipped to measure 159.85x73.19x7.49mm and weigh 173 grams.

