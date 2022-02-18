Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Teased to Come in 2 Colourways, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Teased to Come in 2 Colourways, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G has been spotted on NBTC, SDPPI, TÜV Rheinland, US FCC, and Geekbench websites.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 February 2022 12:15 IST
Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Teased to Come in 2 Colourways, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites

Photo Credit: Oppo Indonesia Store

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G will come in Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmin Black colours

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7Z 5G is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • The phone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • Oppo Reno 7Z 5G will have a triple rear camera setup

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G smartphone's colour options and storage configuration has been teased by Oppo Indonesia. As per the information available now, the phone will come in two colourways and a single storage option. The phone has allegedly been spotted on multiple certification websites including the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over the week, along with Geekbench benchmarking website. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and come with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

As per the images on the Oppo Indonesia store, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G will come in a lone 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant in Cosmin Black and Rainbow Spectrum colour options. It is seen with a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. We can also see a volume rocker and a SIM tray on the left spine. The listing says that the phone will be launched soon in the country. However, there is no concrete information on the phone's debut date yet.

As mentioned, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G has been also been reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites, including Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Indonesian SDPPI, TÜV Rheinland, US and FCC, along with on Geekbench. As per a report, the first mention of the smartphone was on NBTC, SDPPI, and TUV Rheinland certifications, which indicates that the phone has model number CPH2343 and it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 7Z 5G was also spotted on Geekbench website with CPH2343 model number. It scored 689 points in the single-core test and 1,998 points in the multi-core test. The phone is seen with 8GB of RAM and running Android 11. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with codename Holi. While a MySmartPrice report says that it is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, a report by Nashville Chatters says the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood. It also claims that the phone could be a tweaked version of Oppo A96 5G.

Apart from this, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G also made it to the FCC website. As per the listing, the phone will come preloaded with ColorOS 12.0.1, and pack a 4,500mAh battery. The handset is tipped to measure 159.85x73.19x7.49mm and weigh 173 grams.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 7Z 5G, Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 Update Brings New Content, Special Bundle Celebrating Holi
Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Teased to Come in 2 Colourways, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  5. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Set for February 21: All You Need to Know
  6. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Launched in India: All Details
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Teased to Come in 2 Colourways, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites
  3. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 Update Brings New Content, Special Bundle Celebrating Holi
  4. Infinix Zero 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Foldable Phone Market Sees 264 Percent Growth in a Year, Projected to Hit $29 Billion in Value by 2025: IDC
  6. Twitter Adds Pinned Conversations Feature to DMs, Allows Users to Pin Up to Six Chats on Android, iOS, and Web
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Tumble Down Price Charts Taking Other Cryptocurrencies Along
  8. Stranger Things 4 Release Dates Set for May 27 and July 1, Season 5 to Be Netflix Series’ Final Run
  9. Amazon Accepts Visa Credit Cards in Global Truce Over Fees
  10. Crypto Police: FBI Forms Digital Currency Unit, US Justice Department Taps Seasoned Computer Crimes Prosecutor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.