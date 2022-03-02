Oppo Reno 7Z 5G has just been announced in Thailand. The new smartphone joins the Oppo Reno 7 lineup which already comprises the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. The newly announced smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G's price has not yet been announced. As per a tweet by Oppo Thailand, the price and availability details will be announced on March 3 at 4:30pm local time (3pm IST). The announcement will be made on Oppo Thailand's social media channels. As per the listing on the official website, Oppo Reno 7Z 5G will be offered in two colour options — Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum.

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7Z 5G runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,800x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 409ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of maximum brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For optics, Oppo Reno 7Z 5G features a triple rear camera setup. It gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G gets 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card. Connectivity options comprise 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 with 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors include an under-display fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, magnetic sensor, proximity sensor, optical sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, and QZSS.

The new smartphone in the Oppo Reno 7 lineup packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Besides, the smartphone measures 159.85x73.17x7.49mm (thickness increases to 7.55mm for Rainbow Spectrum colourway) and weighs 173 grams.

