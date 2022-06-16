Oppo Reno 7A was launched in Japan this week. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor. The design of the camera is the same as it was shared by tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks earlier this month. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and the Oppo handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 7A price, availability

The Oppo Reno 7A price is set at JPY 45,800 (roughly Rs. 26,700) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and it can be purchased starting June 30 from au.com, UQmobile, RakutenMobile, and Y!mobile in Japan. The Oppo phone will be available in Dream Blue and Starry Black colour options.

Oppo Reno 7A specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo Reno 7A runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 and sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2x400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photography, the Oppo Reno 7A sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.7 aperture lens. There is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor paired with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens that has a field-of-view of 120 degrees and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 7A comes with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyro sensor. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and 3.5mm jack.

The Oppo Reno 7A comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for biometric authentication. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It measures 159.7x73.4x7.6mm and weighs 175g.

