Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 7A With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched

Oppo Reno 7A comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor in a triple rear camera setup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 June 2022 14:25 IST
Oppo Reno 7A With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched

Photo Credit: Oppo Japan

Oppo Reno 7A is launched in Dream Blue and Starry Black colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7A has IP68 rating
  • The phone comes in only one configuration
  • Oppo Reno 7A sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display

Oppo Reno 7A was launched in Japan this week. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor. The design of the camera is the same as it was shared by tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks earlier this month. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and the Oppo handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 7A price, availability

The Oppo Reno 7A price is set at JPY 45,800 (roughly Rs. 26,700) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and it can be purchased starting June 30 from au.com, UQmobile, RakutenMobile, and Y!mobile in Japan. The Oppo phone will be available in Dream Blue and Starry Black colour options.

Oppo Reno 7A specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo Reno 7A runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 and sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2x400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photography, the Oppo Reno 7A sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.7 aperture lens. There is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor paired with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens that has a field-of-view of 120 degrees and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 7A comes with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyro sensor. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and 3.5mm jack.

The Oppo Reno 7A comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for biometric authentication. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It measures 159.7x73.4x7.6mm and weighs 175g.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 7A

Oppo Reno 7A

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 7A, Oppo Reno 7A Price, Oppo Reno 7A Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Elista Smart LED TV Lineup Launched in India, Powered by webOS TV: Price, Specifications
Microsoft Releases a Windows Update to Fix 'Follina' Vulnerability Actively Exploited by Hackers
Oppo Reno 7A With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Launch in India On June 23: Details
  2. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  3. Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Mi Smart Band 7 Alleged BIS Certifications Hints India Launch Soon
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  8. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  9. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  10. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Reportedly Working on a Subscription Plan With Exclusive Features
  2. Huawei Enjoy 50 With Kirin 710A, Harmony OS 2.0 Goes on Sale: All the Details
  3. Fastest-Growing Black Hole in the Universe, 7,000 Times Brighter Than the Entire Milky Way
  4. Dakota Johnson Plans to Make Madame Web a ‘Very Cool’ Character
  5. Avatar: The Last Airbender Franchise to Expand With Three New Animated Movies
  6. Vivo X80 Lite 5G Reportedly in the Works, Tipped to Launch Alongside Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G
  7. Poco F4 5G With Snapdragon 870 India Launch Date Confirmed: Details 
  8. Dead Star Caught Ripping Apart Planetary System in a Rare Incidence of Cosmic Cannibilism
  9. Airtel Xstream Fiber Launches in Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Details
  10. Noise Buds VS104 TWS Earphones With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.