Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is now on sale in India. The new flagship smartphone from Oppo was launched in India last week along with the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G. The Pro version of Oppo's new smartphone series sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G price in India, sale offers

Launched last week, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (review) is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Oppo will offer the smartphone in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue colour options. It went on sale in India via Flipkart at 12am IST (midnight), as confirmed by Oppo to Gadgets 360. The Indian e-commerce giant is offering the smartphone with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 6,667 along with 10 percent instant discount when purchased using Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Standard Chartered Bank cards. Flipkart is also bundling Oppo Enco M32 earphones for Rs. 1,399, down from its original price of Rs. 1,799.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is already available to purchase on Oppo's official website, which is offering up to 10 percent discount — from Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Standard Chartered Bank, and Yes Bank — as well as no-cost EMIs up to 6 months — from the aforementioned banks along with Bajaj Finserv.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The triple rear camera setup on Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It measures 158.2x73.2x7.5mm and weighs 180 grams.

