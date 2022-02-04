Technology News
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays, MediaTek SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India is set at Rs. 28,999, while the Reno 7 Pro 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 39,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 February 2022 13:16 IST
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays, MediaTek SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo Reno 7 5G in India is different from its Chinese counterpart

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 5G will be available from February 17
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC
  • Oppo Reno 7 5G comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant

Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G were launched in India today (Friday, February 4). Both Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G were initially unveiled in China in November. However, the India variant of the Reno 7 5G is different from its Chinese counterpart and, instead, is similar to the Reno 7 SE 5G that debuted alongside the Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G in China. Oppo Reno 7 5G competes against the likes of the Mi 11X, Realme GT Master Edition, and OnePlus Nord 2. Reno 7 Pro 5G, on the other hand, competes with Samsung 20 FE 5G, Mi 11i HyperCharge, and Realme GT.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G price in India, availability

Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 28,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone will be available for purchase starting February 17. In contrast, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB model. The phone will go on sale from February 8. Both Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G will be available in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue colours.

Launch offers on Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G include up to 10 percent cashback for customers using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank cards. There will also be EMI cashback and no-cost EMI options.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC along with 8GB of RAM. Oppo Reno 7 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that carries a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Oppo Reno 7 5G carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Oppo Reno 7 5G comes with 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has packed the Reno 7 5G smartphone with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 160.6x73.2x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Its display also has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC along with 12GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also carries an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The camera setup is also paired with a dedicated colour temperature sensor.

oppo reno 7 pro 5g image Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
Photo Credit: Oppo India

 

In terms of capturing selfies, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G offers a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera sensor in the front.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G has 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Just like Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The phone measures 158.2x73.2x7.5mm and weighs 180 grams.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 7 5G

Oppo Reno 7 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Slim and light
  • Vibrant display
  • Very good battery life, fast charging
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Fuss-free performance
  • Bad
  • Plastic body is a downgrade
  • Recorded video could be better
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Oppo Reno 7 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good battery life
  • Solid industrial design
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Snappy overall performance
  • Decent cameras for stills
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Recorded video could be better
  • Specs not entirely competitive
Read detailed Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays, MediaTek SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
