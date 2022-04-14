Technology News
Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Launched; Oppo Reno 8 Tipped to Have Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 April 2022 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G is currently limited to some European markets

  • Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G comes with a 20:9 AMOLED display
  • The new Oppo phone carries two distinct colour options
  • Oppo Reno 8 series is tipped to have Snapdragon and MediaTek models

Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G has been launched in Europe as the latest model in the Reno series. The new Oppo phone is essentially a rebranded Reno 7Z 5G that debuted in Thailand last month. It is also identical to the Oppo F21 Pro 5G that was launched in India earlier this week. Key highlights of the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G includes a 20:9 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. In addition to the Reno 7 Lite 5G, the Chinese company is rumoured to have the Oppo Reno 8 in the works. The smartphone is speculated to come with a new Snapdragon chip.

Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G availability

Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G will go on sale in Central and Eastern Europe in the coming days. It comes in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colours and has a sole 8GB + 128GB storage option, as per the listing on the Oppo site. However, the official pricing of the phone is yet to be revealed. It is also not clear whether the Reno 7 Lite 5G will debut in markets other than Europe in the future.

A report recently suggested that the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G price would be set at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 29,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G was launched in India at Rs. 26,999 for the same 8GB + 128GB configuration.

Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G comes with Android-based ColorOS 12. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G carries 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Oppo has equipped the phone with a 4,500mAh battery that supports SuperVOOC fast charging. Besides, it measures 159.95x73.17x7.49mm (Cosmic Black) or 159.95x73.17x7.55mm (Rainbow Spectrum) and weighs 173 grams.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications (expected)

A tipster on Weibo has suggested that the Oppo Reno 8 series is in development and would include phones featuring Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and high-end MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, along with MariSilicon X ISP. One of the models in the series, which is said to carry a model number PGAM10, is tipped to have specifications including a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup offering a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Oppo phone is also said to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It would be one of the first phones to come with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Qualcomm has not yet revealed any details about the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. However, the rumour mill has suggested that it would come with four Cortex-A710 and four Cortex-A510 cores as well as an Adreno 662 GPU. The chip may also include support for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2400x1800 pixels
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

 
 

