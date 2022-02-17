Technology News
Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5G is priced at Rs. 28,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 February 2022 07:00 IST
Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 7 5G sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  • It features a triple rear camera setup
  • Oppo Reno 7 5G is being offered with a 30W PowerBank free-of-cost

Oppo Reno 7 5G is now on sale in India, starting Thursday. The new flagship smartphone from Oppo was launched in India on February 4 along with Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. The vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the flagship Oppo smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC mated to 8GB of RAM. Oppo Reno 7 5G features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India, sale offers

Launched earlier this month, Oppo Reno 7 5G (review) is priced at Rs. 28,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Oppo is offering the smartphone in Starry Black and Startrails Blue colour options. It went on sale in India today via Flipkart at 12am IST (midnight). The Indian e-commerce giant is offering the smartphone with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 4,834 along with 10 percent instant discount when purchased using Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Standard Chartered Bank cards. Flipkart is also bundling Oppo Enco M32 earphones for Rs. 1,399, down from its original price of Rs. 1,799.

Oppo Reno 7 5G is also available to purchase on Oppo's official website, which is offering up to 10 percent discount — from Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Standard Chartered Bank, and Yes Bank — as well as no-cost EMIs up to 6 months — from the aforementioned banks along with Bajaj Finserv. Additionally, Oppo is also offering a 30W PowerBank free-of-cost with the purchase of Oppo Reno 7 5G.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, mated to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Oppo Reno 7 gets a triple rear camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 5G packs a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. The handset measures 160.6x73.2x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 7 5G

Oppo Reno 7 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Slim and light
  • Vibrant display
  • Very good battery life, fast charging
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Fuss-free performance
  • Bad
  • Plastic body is a downgrade
  • Recorded video could be better
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Oppo Reno 7 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones

Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Decent design, comfortable fit
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Very good battery life, USB Type-C fast charging
  • Loud, energetic, engaging sound
  • Bad
  • Bass is overpowering, detail is lacking
  • Outdoor call quality isn’t very good
Read detailed Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 7 5G Specifications, Android 11, ColorOS 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Tipped for March, Said to Go on Sale via Amazon

