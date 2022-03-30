Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo Reno 7 4G has been quietly listed on Oppo's online store in Indonesia. All the previous Reno 7 models — Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G support 5G, which makes Oppo Reno 7 4G the first in the series to be limited to 4G connectivity. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes with an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo Reno 7 4G features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset comes in two colour options.
Oppo Reno 7 4G is listed for pre-orders on the Chinese company's Indonesian website. The window for pre-ordering the phone is open till April 1. Oppo Reno 7 4G is priced at IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 27,420) on the Indonesian website. As per the company, the pre-ordered handsets will start shipping from April 2. The smartphone pre-order gets a Digisound Bluetooth speaker and the option to grab an Oppo Watch at discounted rates. The Oppo Reno 7 4G comes in two colour options — Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange.
As of now, there is no indication as to when the handset will reach the Indian market.
The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 4G runs on ColorOS 12.1 on top and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, mated to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.
For optics, Oppo Reno 7 4G gets a triple rear camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel microlens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.
Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 7 4G include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, optical sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Oppo Reno 7 4G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The handset measures 159.9x73.2x7.49mm and weighs 175 grams.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement