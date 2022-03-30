Oppo Reno 7 4G has been quietly listed on Oppo's online store in Indonesia. All the previous Reno 7 models — Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G support 5G, which makes Oppo Reno 7 4G the first in the series to be limited to 4G connectivity. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes with an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo Reno 7 4G features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset comes in two colour options.

Oppo Reno 7 4G price, availability

Oppo Reno 7 4G is listed for pre-orders on the Chinese company's Indonesian website. The window for pre-ordering the phone is open till April 1. Oppo Reno 7 4G is priced at IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 27,420) on the Indonesian website. As per the company, the pre-ordered handsets will start shipping from April 2. The smartphone pre-order gets a Digisound Bluetooth speaker and the option to grab an Oppo Watch at discounted rates. The Oppo Reno 7 4G comes in two colour options — Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange.

As of now, there is no indication as to when the handset will reach the Indian market.

Oppo Reno 7 4G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 4G runs on ColorOS 12.1 on top and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, mated to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Oppo Reno 7 4G gets a triple rear camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel microlens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 7 4G include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, optical sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 4G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The handset measures 159.9x73.2x7.49mm and weighs 175 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.