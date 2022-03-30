Technology News
Oppo Reno 7 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 4G is the first in the Reno 7 series to be limited to 4G connectivity.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 30 March 2022 11:31 IST
Oppo Reno 7 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 4G runs on ColorOS 12.1 on top

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 4G comes in two colour options
  • Oppo Reno 7 4G gets a triple rear camera setup
  • The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery

Oppo Reno 7 4G has been quietly listed on Oppo's online store in Indonesia. All the previous Reno 7 models — Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G support 5G, which makes Oppo Reno 7 4G the first in the series to be limited to 4G connectivity. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes with an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo Reno 7 4G features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset comes in two colour options.

Oppo Reno 7 4G price, availability

Oppo Reno 7 4G is listed for pre-orders on the Chinese company's Indonesian website. The window for pre-ordering the phone is open till April 1. Oppo Reno 7 4G is priced at IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 27,420) on the Indonesian website. As per the company, the pre-ordered handsets will start shipping from April 2. The smartphone pre-order gets a Digisound Bluetooth speaker and the option to grab an Oppo Watch at discounted rates. The Oppo Reno 7 4G comes in two colour options — Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange.

As of now, there is no indication as to when the handset will reach the Indian market.

Oppo Reno 7 4G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 4G runs on ColorOS 12.1 on top and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, mated to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Oppo Reno 7 4G gets a triple rear camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel microlens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 7 4G include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, optical sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 4G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The handset measures 159.9x73.2x7.49mm and weighs 175 grams.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 7 4G

Oppo Reno 7 4G

Display 6.43-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 7 4G, Oppo Reno 7 4G price, Oppo Reno 7 4G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Bitcoin Price Surge Halts But Market Pointers Suggest Its Run Isn't Over Yet

