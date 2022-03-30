Oppo Reno 5 5G powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC was unveiled in China along with the Reno 5 Pro 5G back in December 2020. Now, the Chinese smartphone company is reportedly testing the handset with another processor. The hands-on images of the Oppo Reno 5 5G smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor have also leaked online. The ongoing issues related to the global chip shortage are thought to have led Oppo to bring a new processor variant of the Reno 5 5G.

Known tipster @chunvn8888 leaked the live images of the Oppo Reno 5 5G smartphone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor on Twitter. The Snapdragon 855 mobile platform itself doesn't provide 5G connectivity. Instead, accessing the new network requires an additional Snapdragon X50 modem. So, the new rumoured variant of the Oppo Reno 5 5G is likely to include both Snapdragon 855 processor and Snapdragon X50 modem instead of the Snapdragon 765G SoC that the handset still has today. Problems related to the global semiconductor shortage might have forced Oppo to test a different processor on the Oppo Reno 5 5G.

A global shortage of chips is rattling the production lines and stocks of smartphone companies across the globe and affecting the production of phones, laptops, video game consoles such as the PlayStation 5, and more.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 5 5G was unveiled in China in December 2020 with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

The Oppo Reno 5 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a quad rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It features 256GB of onboard storage and packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.