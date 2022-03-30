Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 5 5G Variant With Snapdragon 855 SoC Allegedly in Testing, Hands on Images Surface Online

Oppo Reno 5 5G Variant With Snapdragon 855 SoC Allegedly in Testing, Hands-on Images Surface Online

Oppo Reno 5 5G powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC was launched in China in 2020.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 March 2022 15:09 IST
Oppo Reno 5 5G Variant With Snapdragon 855 SoC Allegedly in Testing, Hands-on Images Surface Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/@chunvn8888

Oppo Reno 5 5G features a quad rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 5G was launched in December 2020 in China
  • The smartphone features a 90Hz refresh rate display
  • The Oppo Reno 5 5G offers 256GB of onboard storage

Oppo Reno 5 5G powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC was unveiled in China along with the Reno 5 Pro 5G back in December 2020. Now, the Chinese smartphone company is reportedly testing the handset with another processor. The hands-on images of the Oppo Reno 5 5G smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor have also leaked online. The ongoing issues related to the global chip shortage are thought to have led Oppo to bring a new processor variant of the Reno 5 5G.

Known tipster @chunvn8888 leaked the live images of the Oppo Reno 5 5G smartphone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor on Twitter. The Snapdragon 855 mobile platform itself doesn't provide 5G connectivity. Instead, accessing the new network requires an additional Snapdragon X50 modem. So, the new rumoured variant of the Oppo Reno 5 5G is likely to include both Snapdragon 855 processor and Snapdragon X50 modem instead of the Snapdragon 765G SoC that the handset still has today. Problems related to the global semiconductor shortage might have forced Oppo to test a different processor on the Oppo Reno 5 5G.

A global shortage of chips is rattling the production lines and stocks of smartphone companies across the globe and affecting the production of phones, laptops, video game consoles such as the PlayStation 5, and more.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 5 5G was unveiled in China in December 2020 with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

The Oppo Reno 5 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a quad rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It features 256GB of onboard storage and packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno Series, Oppo, Snapdragon 765G SoC, Snapdragon 855
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Gamer Log: Lionsgate Play Unveils Coming-of-Age Sitcom Set in the Esports World

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 5 5G Variant With Snapdragon 855 SoC Allegedly in Testing, Hands-on Images Surface Online
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  4. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  5. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  7. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  8. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  10. Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Users Can Now Share Videos Directly From YouTube App on Android, iOS
  2. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
  3. Angry Birds Classic Returns to App Store and Google Play With New Engine, No In-App Purchases
  4. EU Parliament Votes in Favour of Regulation That Could Impact Unhosted Crypto Wallets
  5. Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own
  6. Amid War With Ukraine, Russia Sees Tech Brain Drain — a Gain for Other Nations
  7. ‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto
  8. Twitter-Funded Social Media Interoperability Project Bluesky Names First Employees
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  10. Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.