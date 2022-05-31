Oppo has announced in a post on its official community forum that the Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro smartphones have started receiving the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 stable update. The update will be soon available for India and Indonesia. To try the official version, users have to submit an application with the company. The stable update is already available for users in China with Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Users running firmware version C.23 or above, are eligible for the update.

In a separate community forum post, the company said that Reno 3 users in China will also start receiving the update soon. Oppo Reno 3 Pro users in China have already received the said stable update. For India and Indonesia, if users wish to update their smartphones they must be running firmware version C.23 or above. For China, Reno 3 users must be running version C.14 or above to receive the ColorOS 12 update.

The Oppo smartphones should update automatically, but if they haven't, eligible users can apply to update to stable ColorOS 12 by heading over to Settings > Software update to detect the ColorOS 12 version and update.

According to a report from ITHome, Oppo has also announced that it will be holding its OTalk developer forum session in China on June 8. The company is expected to announce its game plan for the adoption of Android 13 for its smartphones and other devices in China. This also includes the smartphones from Oppo's sister company OnePlus. It is expected that the Chinese company will discuss the general roll out of Android 13, third-party compatibility of the Android version, and its first-party compatibility with ColorOS.