Oppo Pad With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Oppo Pencil Stylus Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Pad comes in Black and Purple colour options and resembles the iPad in design.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 25 February 2022 12:35 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

Highlights
  • The Oppo Pad has Android-based ColorsOS
  • The tablet comes with an 8,360mAh battery
  • Oppo Pad Artist edition carries a custom two-tone metallic silver finish

Oppo Pad, the first tablet from the brand, has been launched for the Chinese market. The tablet comes in Black and Purple colour options and resembles the Apple iPad in design. The Oppo Pad is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC and comes equipped with an 11-inch LCD screen that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The tablet also supports Oppo Pencil, a proprietary stylus developed by the Chinese brand that will be shipped along with the Oppo Pad. 

Oppo Pad price, availability 

The Oppo Pad will go on sale in China at 10am (7:30am IST) on March 3. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,370), while the 6GB + 256GB comes at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,160). Oppo Pad's 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,720). The tablet is offered in two colour options — Black and Purple. The Purple colour variant is treated with a large-area flash sand process in order to prevent fingerprints on the back. 

The company also launched the Oppo Pad Artist Edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,700). Oppo Pad Artist edition carries a custom two-tone metallic Silver finish including special patterns and engraving on the top side of the back panel. 

Oppo Pad specifications, features 

The first tablet from Oppo is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and is offered with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Oppo Pad runs on Android 11-based ColorsOS 12, which supports features like four-finger pinch, two-finger split-screen, parallel windows, and multi-device cross-screen collaboration. The tablet features an 11-inch (2,560×1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 1500:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 support, a pixel density of 275ppi, 120Hz touch sampling rate and support for P3 wide color gamut.   

Oppo says that it has installed multi-layered graphite + silicone heat dissipation system into the tablet to keep it cool during prolonged usage.  Oppo Pad's display is said to carry hardware-level anti-blue light solutions to make it easy on the eyes. The back panel of the Oppo Pad comes with large engravings spelling out Oppo and a smaller branding in the middle. The tablet has medium-thick bezzles all around the screen giving it a body-to-screen ratio of 86.3 percent. The sides of the tablet have flat edges.   

The Oppo Pad is around 7mm thick and weighs around 510 grams. The tablet comes with an 8,360mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. The tablet's camera is placed in the top right corner on the rear accompanied by an LED flash. The Oppo Pad carries an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera.  When it comes to audio, the Oppo Pad has a quad-speaker setup that comprises second-generation ACC speakers equipped with four 1.8-1.9cm independent sound chambers. The Oppo Pad speakers support Dolby Atmos and are Hi-Res audio.   

The Oppo Pencil stylus that comes with the Oppo Pad offers an adjustable tip. The pencil has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and comes with wireless fast charging. After a full charge, the stylus can be operated continuously for 13 hours. 

