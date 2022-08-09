Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo, OnePlus Smartphone Sales Halted in Germany Following 5G Patent Dispute With Nokia: Report

Oppo, OnePlus Smartphone Sales Halted in Germany Following 5G Patent Dispute With Nokia: Report

Other BBK Electronics subsidiaries like Vivo and Realme could also face similar bans.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 9 August 2022 13:27 IST
Oppo, OnePlus Smartphone Sales Halted in Germany Following 5G Patent Dispute With Nokia: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

Oppo and OnePlus smartphones have been delisted from their respective German sites

Highlights
  • BBK Electronics could be forced to reach a worldwide agreement with Nokia
  • The companies might have to pay EUR 2.5 per smartphone for the license
  • Oppo, OnePlus users can continue to operate already-owned devices

Oppo and OnePlus have reportedly suspended smartphone sales in Germany following a recent judgement from the Munich Regional Court 1. Nokia had reportedly sued the two companies for using proprietary 5G technology in its smartphones without licensing it. The companies have purportedly delisted all smartphones from their German sites, although other accessories remain. Its handsets are expected to go on sale and soon disappear from other online stores as well like Amazon, Media Markt, and more. The ban on smartphone sales was reportedly imposed last Friday after the Chinese companies seemingly failed to reach an agreement with Nokia.

According to a report by WinFuture, Oppo and OnePlus are now prohibited from selling smartphones in Germany. The ban was reportedly imposed after a Munich court ruled in favour of Nokia, which had filed a lawsuit against the companies. Nokia had accused the two Chinese companies of using patented 5G technology without purchasing any license from the Finnish company.

The report further mentions that even other smartphone brands under the BBK Electronics umbrella — Vivo and Realme — might also be forced to leave the German smartphone market. Nokia is reportedly pursuing similar lawsuits against these brands in France, Spain, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Great Britain. BBK group might have to dish out EUR 2.5 (roughly Rs. 200) per smartphone for licensing Nokia's 5G technology and settle for a worldwide licensing agreement.

In July, the Munich Regional Court 1 reportedly had stated that if the two parties do not come to an agreement with Nokia, a sales ban could be issued in the German market. Oppo had reportedly previously agreed to pay taxes on the 5G patents. However, after those contracts purportedly expired, renegotiations between Nokia and Oppo failed, which lead to the lawsuit.

In a statement given to Wirtschaftswoche, an Oppo spokesman said, "Apart from suspending the sale and marketing of certain products, Oppo will continue to operate in Germany." Customers can continue to operate already-purchased devices. As previously mentioned, only accessories are available on the German sites of Oppo and OnePlus.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, OnePlus, Nokia, Realme, Vivo, BBK Electronics
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Is India at Risk of Chinese-Style Surveillance Capitalism?: Andy Mukherjee

Related Stories

Oppo, OnePlus Smartphone Sales Halted in Germany Following 5G Patent Dispute With Nokia: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Lets Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Tomorrow: Best Deals
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  7. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  8. Vivo V25 Pro Teased to Launch With 64-Megapixel Camera in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils 3 Indian Reality TV Series, With First Looks at Social Currency, IRL – in Real Love
  2. Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date Indefinitely Delayed on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
  3. Russian's Roscosmos Launches Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Carrying Iranian Satellite Amid Ukraine War Concerns
  4. FIFA 23 Pro Clubs Trailer: Shared Seasonal Progression With Volta and More
  5. Oppo, OnePlus Smartphone Sales Halted in Germany Following 5G Patent Dispute With Nokia: Report
  6. WhatsApp Users to Get Ability to Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, and More: All Details
  7. Netflix Unveils 3 Documentaries From India Today, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Crime Stories: India Detectives Team
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Codename, Ultra Model Numbers Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch
  9. Nvidia Hints at Revenue Drop in Q2 2022 Amid Weak Gaming Business
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.