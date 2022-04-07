Oppo is set to launch its first mobile platform in 2024, as per a report. The Chinese company will follow tech giants such as Apple, Samsung, and Google who use indigenously developed SoCs in their smartphones. Google is the latest entrant in this list that launched Google Tensor SoC in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. It is also reported that Oppo may also launch an Application Processor (AP) in 2023. The news comes a few months after the company launched MariSilicon X NPU for photography.

As per a report by Chinese publication Laoyaoba, Oppo will launch the custom mobile chipset in 2024 using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 4nm fabrication process. The SoC will have an integrated AP and modem. Apart from this, the company is also reportedly working on developing an Application Processor (AP) that is said to go into mass production in 2023. It is said to be manufactured using TSMC's 6nm fabrication process.

Citing industry analysts, the report mentions that Oppo's Custom SoC may not be able to compete with Qualcomm and MediaTek in terms of performance. The analysts suggest that the chipset can be tested in low-end handsets and gradually used in powering high-end smartphones. There is no information on what this mobile platform will be called. Apple has A-series SoC, Samsung makes Exynos chipsets, and Google offers Tensor.

Oppo has already launched its Neural Processing Unit (NPU), called MariSilicon X, at Oppo Inno Day in December. The NPU is aimed at revolutionising photography, and Oppo claims that the NPU is power efficient as well as it is able to capture 4K videos at night. Oppo MariSilicon X NPU is manufactured on a 6nm advanced process node, and features tera-bps dedicated memory bandwidth.