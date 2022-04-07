Technology News
loading

Oppo Tipped to Launch Its First SoC in 2024, Application Processor in 2023

Oppo may use the 4nm fabrication process of TSMC for its mobile chip.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 April 2022 17:57 IST
Oppo Tipped to Launch Its First SoC in 2024, Application Processor in 2023

Photo Credit: Laoyaoba

Oppo’s SoC will reportedly have inbuilt modem and AP

Highlights
  • Oppo application processor is said to into mass production in 2023
  • Oppo’s SoC may not deliver as good performance as Qualcomm SoC initially
  • Oppo has already launched MariSilicon X NPU for photography

Oppo is set to launch its first mobile platform in 2024, as per a report. The Chinese company will follow tech giants such as Apple, Samsung, and Google who use indigenously developed SoCs in their smartphones. Google is the latest entrant in this list that launched Google Tensor SoC in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. It is also reported that Oppo may also launch an Application Processor (AP) in 2023. The news comes a few months after the company launched MariSilicon X NPU for photography.

As per a report by Chinese publication Laoyaoba, Oppo will launch the custom mobile chipset in 2024 using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 4nm fabrication process. The SoC will have an integrated AP and modem. Apart from this, the company is also reportedly working on developing an Application Processor (AP) that is said to go into mass production in 2023. It is said to be manufactured using TSMC's 6nm fabrication process.

Citing industry analysts, the report mentions that Oppo's Custom SoC may not be able to compete with Qualcomm and MediaTek in terms of performance. The analysts suggest that the chipset can be tested in low-end handsets and gradually used in powering high-end smartphones. There is no information on what this mobile platform will be called. Apple has A-series SoC, Samsung makes Exynos chipsets, and Google offers Tensor.

Oppo has already launched its Neural Processing Unit (NPU), called MariSilicon X, at Oppo Inno Day in December. The NPU is aimed at revolutionising photography, and Oppo claims that the NPU is power efficient as well as it is able to capture 4K videos at night. Oppo MariSilicon X NPU is manufactured on a 6nm advanced process node, and features tera-bps dedicated memory bandwidth.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Chipset, Apple, Samsung, Google, Exynos, Tensor, Qualcomm, MediaTek
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Tesla Could Reveal New Vehicle Models at Its Cyber Rodeo Giga Texas Gala
Elon Musk Joining Twitter Board Stirs Fears Among Some Employees

Related Stories

Oppo Tipped to Launch Its First SoC in 2024, Application Processor in 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Square Dial Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Yet Again in India
  5. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G Launch in India Today: All Details
  6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Review
  7. Android Malware That Can Record Audio, Track Location Discovered
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro First Impressions: A Segment Disruptor?
  9. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India; Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro Launch Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Rolling Out New Lens That Can Help You Learn ASL: All You Need to Know
  2. Delhi Government to Offer Rs. 5,500 Subsidy to First 10,000 E-Cycle Buyers
  3. Poco M4 5G Leaked Render Hints at Colour Options, Shows Back Design
  4. Elon Musk Joining Twitter Board Stirs Fears Among Some Employees
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Its First SoC in 2024, Application Processor in 2023
  6. Tesla Could Reveal New Vehicle Models at Its Cyber Rodeo Giga Texas Gala
  7. Coinbase Opens Up Crypto Trading Services in India, Announces UPI Support For Direct Purchases
  8. How Russia-Ukraine Conflict Has Put Cryptocurrencies in Spotlight
  9. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo Y21G With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.