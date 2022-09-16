Oppo K10x has launched in China today. The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz sampling rate. The latest handset from Oppo is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. The smartphone also houses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Oppo K10x features a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel camera sensor. The smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Oppo K10x comes in two colour options.

Oppo K10x price and availability

The Oppo K10x comes in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,300). There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which will be available at a price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700)

The smartphone from Oppo will go on sale on September 22. The Oppo K10x comes in Aurora and Polar Night colour options.

Oppo K10x specifications

The Oppo K10x comes with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz sampling rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone comes in three storage options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

For optics, the Oppo K10x comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel camera sensor. For selfies, the handset features a 16-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The new Oppo K10x packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W rapid charging. The handset also features a heat dissipation system which comes with a diamond thermal conducive gel, a graphite sheet, and multiple temperature sensors.