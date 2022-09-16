Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K10x With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Heat Dissipation System Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo K10x With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Heat Dissipation System Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo K10x runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 September 2022 17:15 IST
Oppo K10x With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Heat Dissipation System Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo K10x comes in three storage variants

Highlights
  • Oppo K10x comes in three storage variants
  • Oppo K10x has a 6.59-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display
  • Oppo K10x sports a dual rear camera setup

Oppo K10x has launched in China today. The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz sampling rate. The latest handset from Oppo is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. The smartphone also houses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Oppo K10x features a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel camera sensor. The smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Oppo K10x comes in two colour options.

Oppo K10x price and availability

The Oppo K10x comes in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,300). There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which will be available at a price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700)

The smartphone from Oppo will go on sale on September 22. The Oppo K10x comes in Aurora and Polar Night colour options.

Oppo K10x specifications

The Oppo K10x comes with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz sampling rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone comes in three storage options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

For optics, the Oppo K10x comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel camera sensor. For selfies, the handset features a 16-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The new Oppo K10x packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W rapid charging. The handset also features a heat dissipation system which comes with a diamond thermal conducive gel, a graphite sheet, and multiple temperature sensors.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo K10x, Oppo K10x price, Oppo K10x specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Realme Festive Days With Offers, Discounts of Up to Rs. 16,000 on Smartphones, Laptops Announced

Related Stories

Oppo K10x With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Heat Dissipation System Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  2. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  3. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Review: Budget 5G Experience, but at What Cost?
  6. iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen) First Sale in India Today
  7. Vivo X80 Lite Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online: Details Here
  8. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  9. Here Are the Prices, Deals on iPhone 14 Models Across E-Commerce Platforms
  10. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Debuts in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Has Fixed iPhone 14 Series iMessage, FaceTime Issues in Latest iOS 16 Update: All Details
  2. Google Photos Introduces Collage Editor, Revamps Memories Feature: All Details
  3. YouTube Working on ML That Flips Landscape Video Ads Into Vertical Formats
  4. Realme 10 (4G) Reportedly Spotted on Indian BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC: Details
  5. UIDAI to Prompt Aadhaar Card Holders to Update Biometrics Once Every 10 Years, Says Official
  6. Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins-Helmed Star Wars Spin-Off Movie Removed From Disney’s Calendar: Report
  7. Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details
  8. Self-Spreading Malware Attacking Gamers, Stealing Credentials via YouTube: Kaspersky
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  10. Blankos Block Party Becomes First Web3 Title to Be Listed on Epic Games Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.