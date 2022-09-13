Oppo K10x 5G is set to launch in China on September 16, as per a listing on JD.com. Although, the handset's listing on the online retailer's website doesn't reveal the price of the phone, it mentions some key specifications of the upcoming Oppo smartphone. The Oppo K10x 5G will feature an LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the top-left corner. It will get a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Additionally, the handset has been spotted on a benchmarking website ahead of its debut in China.

The Oppo K10x will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, according to the listing on JD.com. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The company is yet to reveal the pricing of the phone. Whether the Oppo K10x will launch in global markets, including India, is also yet to be revealed by the Dongguan-based smartphone brand.

Tipster Panda is Bald has also shared some specifications of the upcoming Oppo K10x via the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The handset is tipped to sport a 6.59-inch LCD display. It is said to feature a 64-megapixel primary rear camera, coupled with two 2-megapixel rear cameras. At the front, it could sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo K10x will measure 8.5mm in thickness, and weigh about 195g, according to the tipster.

Additionally, an Oppo smartphone has been listed on benchmarking website Geekbench with the model number PGGM10. According to a report by Gizmochina, the listing belongs to the Oppo K10x. The Geekbench website suggests that the handset will come with 12GB of RAM. The listing hints that the phone could also run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The SoC on the smartphone will run at a base frequency of 1.80GHz, as per the benchmarking website. The Oppo K10x has scored 3,231 in single-core performance and 8,120 in multi-core performance, according to the listing.

