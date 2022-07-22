Oppo K10 Vitality Edition key specifications have surfaced online. The purported handset from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to target offline markets. It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The handset could sport a 120Hz LCD display and a 64-megapixel primary camera. The tipster also hinted that the smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh battery. The company launched the Oppo K10 5G in India last month, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC along with a 6.56-inch display.

Tipster WHY LAB has hinted via Weibo that the Oppo K10 Vitality Edition is planning to target the offline market, while revealing key specifications of the handset. As mentioned earlier, the upcoming smartphone from Oppo is said to feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The handset is expected to sport a 120Hz LCD display, a 64-megapixel primary camera along with an X-axis linear motor.

The Oppo K10 Vitality Edition may also pack a 5,000mAh battery. Further details regarding the specifications and price of the handset are yet to be revealed by Oppo.

To recall, the Oppo K10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC and a 6.56-inch display was launched in India this June. At the back, the handset comes with a blended glossy and matte texture that makes the phone fingerprint and scratch resistant. The smartphone features 8GB RAM that can be expanded up to 5GB with virtual memory and is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The Oppo K10 also sports a 6.56-inch HD+ resolution display with 90Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. it packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a triple rear camera set up. The Oppo K10 5G smartphone is being sold in India at a price of Rs. 17,499.

