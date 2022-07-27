Technology News
Oppo K10 Vitality Edition With Snapdragon 778 SoC, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo K10 Vitality Edition price is set at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000).

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 July 2022 11:32 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K10 Vitality Edition is launched in two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo K10 Vitality Edition has a 5,000mAh battery
  • It gets a 6.59-inch LCD display
  • Oppo K10 Vitality Edition comes in only one variant

Oppo K10 Vitality Edition was launched in China on Wednesday. The handset sports a 6.59-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is another addition to the Oppo K10 series which made its debut in China in April this year. The Oppo K10 5G was launched in India last month.

Oppo K10 Vitality Edition price, availability

The Oppo K10 Vitality Edition price has been set at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is available for purchase in Electric Blue and Star Black colours on the Oppo online store in China.

Oppo K10 Vitality Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo K10 Vitality Edition runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate as well as AI eye protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM.

The phone can also borrow up to 7GB of storage for a claimed effective 19GB of RAM to undertake tasks smoothly. You also get a liquid cooling technology for effective dissipation of heat. The Oppo K10 Vitality Edition gets features such as HyperBoost Full Link Game Frame Stabilization Technology for optimised gaming.

For photos and videos, the Oppo K10 Vitality Edition gets a triple camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel shooter on the front.

The Oppo K10 Pro Vitality Edition offers 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm port. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Super Flash charging.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

Oppo K10 Vitality Edition, Oppo K10 Vitality Edition Price, Oppo K10 Vitality Edition Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
